BILLINGS — Freddy Achecar hit a go-ahead home run and Jalen Garcia went deep twice to help the Billings Mustangs end a six-game losing streak in a doubleheader split with the Rocky Mountain Vibes Saturday at Dehler Park.
Rocky Mountain's Manny Olloque out-dueled Christian Sepulveda 4-0 in the extra-inning home run knockout round to send the Vibes to victory in the opener.
The Mustangs recovered to take the nightcap 4-2 on the strength of the three home runs and a combined four-hitter by Chris Jefferson and Andrew Click.
Jefferson (3-1) started and allowed two runs on 5.1 innings. He gave up three hits and struck out four before giving way to Click, who got the final five outs for the save in his Mustangs’ debut.
Rocky Mountain was leading 2-1 on Jacob Barfield’s 19th home run and an RBI double by Ethan Lopez before Achecar hit a two-run blast for a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Garcia hit his second homer of the game, and his 11th of the season, in the sixth for an insurance run.
The opening game was tied 3-3 at the end of seven innings, necessitating the knockout round, where players are given five swings in 10 pitches to see how many home runs they can hit. Rocky Mountain ended a seven-game losing streak behind Sergio Macias, who drove in all three runs for the Vibes.
Braydon Parr went 3 for 4 and Garcia was 2 for 4 for the Mustangs.
The Vibes (6-21 in the second half) and the Mustangs (17-12) play another doubleheader Sunday at Dehler Park starting at 1:05 p.m.
