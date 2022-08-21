MISSOULA — After building a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings, the Missoula PaddleHeads were forced to head to the locker room Saturday night because of a storm.
They will resume their game with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Then once that game is over, the teams will take a 30-minute break before finishing up their six-game series at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
When action was about to begin in the bottom of the fourth, play was suspended due to lightning in the area. Then the floodgates opened as a severe thunderstorm moved through the area.
All fans who had tickets to Saturday’s game will have the opportunity to receive another ticket to a PaddleHeads game this season free of charge. To do this, contact the PaddleHeads box office. You will be able to select any game played on Sunday through Thursday that takes place through the remainder of the regular season.
The PaddleHeads will take a 54-21 record into Sunday's action. The Chukars are 41-35.
