BILLINGS — Chris Eusay’s deep fly out to center field scored two runners and the Billings Mustangs rallied for a wild and crazy 11-10 Pioneer League win over the Great Falls Voyagers Saturday night at Dehler Park.
Those of the 3,546 fans who remained by game’s end were privy to a ninth inning that saw the teams combine for 12 runs in what was an hour-long duel just for those six outs.
Even prior to that, the Mustangs plated four runs in the bottom of the eighth for what seemed like a safe 7-2 lead.
But the Voyagers rallied for eight runs, the big blow coming on Kyle Crowl’s grand slam that stunned the Mustangs and appeared to hand Great Falls the win.
The Mustangs weren’t done, however. In the bottom of the ninth, Dalton Cornett drove in one run with a single and Freddy Achecar was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make the score 10-9.
Then, with the bases still loaded and one out, Eusay launched a deep fly that Great Falls center fielder Dom Abbadessa tracked down near the warning track. Cornett scored easily from third while Brandt Broussard never hesitated after tagging up from second.
Abbadessa fired the ball to shortstop Jason Mathews, whose relay from shallow center bounced twice near the mound. Broussard scored easily, setting off a Mustangs’ celebration that ended up in short right field.
The late-inning theatrics overshadowed a fine night from the Mustangs’ Anthony Amicangelo, who went 4 for 5 with four RBIs. Amicangelo tied the score with a two-run single in the fourth, then hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth. He added an RBI triple in the four-run eighth inning, an inning that seemed to provide some insurance for the Mustangs.
Mustangs’ outfielder Jalen Garcia saw his 17-game hitting streak come to an end after going 0 for 3 with two walks. He hit a deep fly to center field in his first at-bat, walked his second and struck out in his third and fourth plate appearances.
