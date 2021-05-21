MISSOULA — It’s finally time for the Missoula PaddleHeads to test out just how well they did in their first few months on their own.
The PaddleHeads, no longer associated with the Arizona Diamondbacks, have been in the wilderness of professional baseball as an independent team since MLB contracted the minors from 160 to 120 teams. They’re now a partner league of MLB and have been responsible for recruiting their own players, signing them and paying all staff and travel costs.
The change does come with some freedoms as they’re no longer told which players they get, for how long and how much they can play them in what was then a Rookie-level circuit in the minors. So, if they win, they get to take credit, but if they lose, there’s no one to pass the blame on to.
One thing that didn’t change is Missoula’s desire to win games and championships. What may have changed with the roster flexibility is the ability to compete for those victories and titles.
“The fans of Missoula are going to come out and see more experienced players. They’re going to see guys that know how to play the game,” first-year manager Michael Schlact said earlier in the week as the PaddleHeads were preparing to kick off the season by hosting the Great Falls Voyagers at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ogren-Allegiance Park in Missoula with capacity limited to 50%.
“Ultimately, we’re playing to win, that’s what it’s about. We want to win a championship, and so we’re going to do anything we can to make that happen.”
This is life in the new Pioneer League, a re-imagined version of the league that launched in 1939 and is now led by new president Mike Shapiro. Many of the same teams and rivalries will remain, with the PaddleHeads joined by the Billings Mustangs, Great Falls Voyagers, Boise Hawks, Idaho Falls Chukars, Ogden Raptors, Grand Junction Rockies and Rocky Mountain Vibes.
The PaddleHeads announced their 27-player roster on Friday, with two players starting the season on the injured list. They have a wide range of players — on one end, there are journeymen-type players like Nick Zaharion, 30, and Kevin Hilton, 29, and on the other, there are freshly graduated college players with no pro experience like pitcher Greg Elder Jr. of Truett McConnell University and infielder Jay Hayes of Florida Golf Coast University.
Others used to play in the Pioneer League — Tristan Carranza with the Osprey, Dazon Cole with the Orem Owls and Domingo Pena with the Idaho Falls Chukars. Some even advanced beyond the Rookie level, like catcher Zach Almond and pitcher Andy Toelken, who both made it to the Single-A Kane County Cougars.
“There’s a lot of really talented players in this league, and I can say for our team, I know for a fact there’s a lot of talented players on this squad,” Almond said. “I would say the competition level is probably going to be a little bit better than it was when it was the Pioneer League and affiliate ball.”
Pitcher Jackson Sigman concurred with Almond ahead of their first of 96 games between May 22 and Sept. 10, a season that begins about a month earlier than it previously did.
“We’re going to have a really good baseball team,” he said. “Just after the first couple days of practice we can tell that the talent on this team is pretty incredible. For the baseball fans out there, you’re going to watch some pretty high-end talent, especially for the independent leagues.”
Schlact and general manager Matt Ellis spent the past few months assembling the team. Highly touted draft picks who turned into MLB stars, like Paul Goldschmidt, may no longer be coming through town right after being drafted by the Diamondbacks. But the players they sign may be more well-rounded simply because they’ve had more playing time, and that could increase the opportunities to win.
The PaddleHeads even got to select who their manager would be, not being assigned a coach by the Diamondbacks. They also brought on their own assistant/consultant, George Horton, who won the 2004 College World Series at Cal State Fullerton.
Imagine that, getting to set a lineup and manage the game how the PaddleHeads see fit. That includes creating their own strategy for the Pioneer League’s new home run derby instead of extra innings, which set social media ablaze, just like the PaddleHeads hope they can do as an independent club.
“That’s the fun part of all this,” Schlact said. “You’re managing people just as much as you’re managing a lineup.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.