BILLINGS — Burle Dixon scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Billings Mustangs went on to win their fifth straight 4-3 over the Idaho Falls Chukars Wednesday night at Dehler Park.
One night after clinching a Pioneer League playoff berth, the Mustangs got three hits from Dixon, including two doubles, and a triple and a home run from Abraham Mow.
Mow drove in two runs and Jackson Raper added another to help the Mustangs improve to 26-19 in the second half and 51-40 overall.
Idaho Falls fell to 20-25 and 47-46.
The Mustangs used five pitchers with the fourth of those, Byron Smith, picking up the win. Smith (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth and Zach Penrod retired the Chukars in order in the ninth to pick up his second save.
Keagan McGinnis (2-2) allowed one run in two innings and took the loss for Idaho Falls, which outhit the Mustangs 8-6.
The teams play again Thursday night at Dehler Park, starting at 6:35 p.m. The regular season ends Saturday and the Mustangs will host Missoula on Monday in Game 1 of their best-of-3 division series.
