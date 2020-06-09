GREAT FALLS — With the 2020 Minor League Baseball season in limbo due to COVID-19, the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday announced plans for a series of summer events at their home ballpark, Centene Stadium.
In a letter released by Voyagers president Scott Reasoner, the team said it will host family movie nights, a kickball league, American Legion baseball, trivia nights and more during the summer. Reasoner said an official list of 2020 events will be released this week.
“The Voyagers’ schedule was to begin on June 19 in Billings, and while we still wait for an official cancellation, the honest truth is we find it very hard to believe there will be professional baseball in Montana this summer,” Reasoner wrote.
“The Voyagers know it is our job to bring family friendly fun to our community no matter the challenge,” he added.
The schedule of summer events for Centene Stadium will be announced on the Voyagers’ website, www.gfvoyagers.com, as well as all the team’s social media platforms.
