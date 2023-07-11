BILLINGS — Billings Mustangs utility man Wyatt Crenshaw was selected in the 19th round (565th overall) of this year's MLB Draft on Tuesday by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Crenshaw, a Chandler, Arizona, native who played college baseball this past school year at nearby Arizona State, signed for the Ponies this season and played in 15 games, batting .314 and hitting four home runs with 17 RBIs.

The 23-year-old had also played four seasons of college baseball at NCAA Division II program Colorado Christian before going to ASU, where he was recognized on the All-Pac 12 Conference Honorable Mention team. He is amid his first season as a professional.