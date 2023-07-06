MISSOULA — Zach Penrod has been clocked pitching at 98 mph this season.

He's also developed a reliable off-speed pitch, which makes it tough for hitters to dig in since they don't know what to expect.

Add in some good old-fashioned grit and you've got the most effective pitcher in the Pioneer League. The Missoula PaddleHeads' 26-year-old lefty boasts a 3.02 ERA, which is far and away the best in the league.

Why has he enjoyed such a big jump from his first two relatively average seasons in the Pioneer League with Boise and Billings? Simple: He's healthy and he's earned a master's degree in the school of hard knocks after bouncing back from Tommy John surgery and a minor shoulder procedure.

"I always knew in the back of my mind that I had the ability and the talent — if I could just stay healthy, things would just kind of work themselves out," said Penrod, who will take a 4-1 record into Saturday's night's home game against South Division leader Ogden.

"Then I always used to struggle with secondary pitches, getting off-speeds in the zone. I needed that secondary to build off my fastball. I've figured that out this year."

A native of Nampa, Idaho, Penrod was so versatile coming out of college at NCAA Division II Northwest Nazarene that he was given a choice by the Texas Rangers organization when he was picked up as a free agent in 2018. He could either play the field and build on his impressive hitting resume or he could pitch.

Being a lefty with a lively arm, he figured pitching was his best bet. But he had a lot to learn about taking care of his arm. After two surgeries, he was released by the Rangers in 2020.

Three years later, Penrod has never stopped believing he can make it back to the minor leagues. He did not, however, expect his path would lead him back to the Pioneer League this summer.

"I thought maybe I was ready to move out east after last season with Billings, but I hadn't heard from anybody," he said. "Then I had an opportunity in the Frontier League with Bobby Brown, the former hitting coach for the PaddleHeads. I signed with Ottawa this winter, then a month later I was traded to Missoula."

As it turned out, it might have been the best thing that ever happened to Penrod as a pro. He's become an ace on a staff full of aces and learned about the value of keeping baseball in perspective.

"Playing here for (manager Michael Schlact) has helped a lot with just instilling confidence," Penrod said. "He promotes this environment of being comfortable, having fun.

"A lot of times you can forget about that when you're doing this every single day and you're not winning. It starts to feel like a grind. When you go out there for this team it's relaxed."

Consistency and competitive fire have been cornerstones for the PaddleHeads in their wildly successful 2023 season.

Zootown's pro baseball team has yet to lose a series. On Wednesday the PaddleHeads won the rubber game of a best-of-3 set against the Billings Mustangs, steamrolling to a 10-1 victory at Dehler Park.

Missoula improved to 29-10 and boosted its lead over second-place Glacier (22-14) to six games in the Pioneer League North Division. Only nine games remain in the first half and the PaddleHeads look like a good bet to tie a league record by winning their fifth half in a row.

The PaddleHeads scored all the runs they needed in the first inning Wednesday, tallying four. Dondrei Hubbard delivered a two-RBI single and former Billings Mustang Jacob Kline added a run-scoring single.

Keaton Greenwalt added an RBI double in the fourth and Jake Guenther a two-run home run in the eighth. Guenther finished with three hits and four RBIs and Kline had three hits and two RBIs.

Izzy Fuentes (4-0) picked up the win. He allowed just one run on five hits with five strikeouts in six innings. Liu Fuenmayor tossed a scoreless inning in relief and John LaRossa finished up with two scoreless innings.

Missoula will host South Division leader Ogden on Friday night.