BILLINGS — Standing on the Bryant-Denny Stadium sidelines in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Brock Blatter couldn’t help but be impressed.
Blatter stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 215 pounds, so it takes a lot to leave an impression. But before the Alabama football team took it to rival Tennessee 52-24 in front of more than 100,000 fans nearly three weeks ago, Blatter was a bit awestruck as he watched the Crimson Tide warm up.
“Football there, they take it to a different level,” Blatter said. “It’s about as serious as it gets. Going on the sidelines for pregame and looking at their football team, they’re all huge. It’s crazy how strong those guys look and how big they are and just how physical the game is compared to going to watch any other college football game.
“It just different. The SEC is a completely different animal.”
Blatter, a senior at Billings Central, won’t be playing football at Alabama, but he will make it official Wednesday that he’ll play baseball for the Crimson Tide. Wednesday is the initial signing day for most college sports around the country.
He gave a verbal commitment to Alabama last spring and he said Tuesday night he’s ready to put “pen to paper.”
“It’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m ready to put in the work and contribute there,” said Blatter, who took his first official visit during the weekend of the Tennessee football game, which was played Oct. 23. “I’m just ready for it. It’s exciting to finally be official and not just be committed but signed.”
Blatter spent another busy spring, summer and fall “playing as much baseball as I possibly could.” He’s been with the 406 Flyers, based out of Laurel, for several years, and he’s also played for Big Sky Baseball out of Three Forks. He attended tryouts for Area Code showcases and played in a tournament in South Carolina.
Of course, that’s been a typical schedule for Blatter, who said he got serious about baseball around his freshman summer of high school. Comfortable with his teammates and coaches with the 406 Flyers, Blatter decided to stick with that program rather than play American Legion baseball.
His baseball schedule changes now, though. Blatter said he might play more tournaments in the spring, but he’ll be heading down to Tuscaloosa sometime around July. Then it will be time for fall ball to begin. And though he won’t be playing to land a scholarship anymore, the competitive juices will be flowing just the same.
“Everybody’s competing for a job, everybody’s competing for playing time,” he said. “In the fall, there’s no let off with competition. Everybody’s competing to the fullest so they can get time in the spring to be able to be on the field during those big games, playing to go to the College World Series.”
Soon enough, it’ll be time for Blatter to try and leave his own impression.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.