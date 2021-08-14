Little League World Series

At Williamsport, Pa.

All Times Mountain

Thursday, Aug. 19

Hawaii vs. Connecticut, 11 a.m.

Tennessee vs. Ohio, 1 p.m.

Nebraska vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. California, 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Mid-Atlantic A vs. Oregon, 11 a.m.

Michigan vs. Florida, 1 p.m.

Louisiana vs. South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Washington vs. Texas, 5 p.m.

