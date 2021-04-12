Helena Senators pitcher Eamon Burke signs with Beloit baseball

Eamon Burke, center, is pictured at Kindrick Legion Field recently, signing to pitch for the D-II Beloit Buccaneers.

 Photo provided

HELENA -- Helena Senators pitcher Eamon Burke recently signed a letter of commitment to play baseball for Beloit College in Wisconsin.

Burke, a senior at Capital High, went 4-1 on the hill last summer for the state runner-up Senators, with a 4.64 earned run average and one save. In 34 innings pitched, he struck out 24 batsmen and gave up 41 hits. Among his best games was a 6-5 complete game victory over Utah's Mountain Crest Trappers, which Helena coach Jon Burnett described as "a gutsy performance."

Burke can hit a little bit, too, having batted .323 as a sophomore with the 2019 Class A Reps.

The Beloit Buccaneers are a member of the NCAA Division III Midwest Conference, consisting of teams from Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

"Eamon is a great young man that excels both on the diamond and in the classroom," related coach Burnett. "He has worked hard to get where he is as a baseball player and we are excited to watch him move on and play college ball following his senior season."

Eamon's parents are Erik and Liz Burke.

Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR

Tags

Load comments