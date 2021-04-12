HELENA -- Helena Senators pitcher Eamon Burke recently signed a letter of commitment to play baseball for Beloit College in Wisconsin.
Burke, a senior at Capital High, went 4-1 on the hill last summer for the state runner-up Senators, with a 4.64 earned run average and one save. In 34 innings pitched, he struck out 24 batsmen and gave up 41 hits. Among his best games was a 6-5 complete game victory over Utah's Mountain Crest Trappers, which Helena coach Jon Burnett described as "a gutsy performance."
Burke can hit a little bit, too, having batted .323 as a sophomore with the 2019 Class A Reps.
The Beloit Buccaneers are a member of the NCAA Division III Midwest Conference, consisting of teams from Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.
"Eamon is a great young man that excels both on the diamond and in the classroom," related coach Burnett. "He has worked hard to get where he is as a baseball player and we are excited to watch him move on and play college ball following his senior season."
Eamon's parents are Erik and Liz Burke.
