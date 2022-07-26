BUTTE — The Butte Junior All-Stars are headed west.
The 14u baseball team, a combination of four city-league squads, won the Junior Little League State All-Star Tournament in Billings on Sunday.
Next up is the West Regional Junior Baseball Tournament in Bend, Oregon, beginning on Aug. 4.
"For a lot of them, it’s a dream come true," head coach Mike Carden said. "None of them have won state before so this is something that they’ve all looked forward to and they’re pretty excited to go."
Butte will play the team from Arizona at 9 a.m. in the first round.
The All-Stars beat Laurel/Granite Peak 2-1 to book their trip to regionals.
It was a rare low-scoring affair. Butte won its other tournament games by scores of 20-10, 16-9 and 10-9.
"It was defense," Carden said. "The defense for both teams was very good. They were getting hits but the defense was performing and doing their job, getting the outs."
Tegan Duffy took advantage of a sloppy pick-off attempt to steal home from third base in the top of the third inning. When the first baseman didn’t catch the throw from the pitcher cleanly, Duffy took off. The first baseman retrieved the ball and fired to the plate but Duffy was in just before the tag.
Butte’s other run came when Brooks Vincent hit an RBI double to score Logan Carden.
Starting pitcher Chase Lubick went 6.2 innings before reaching his pitch-count limit. Jaxson Williamson closed the game for Butte.
Butte catcher Gunner Bushman did his part to keep the Laurel/Granite Peak offense at bay. In the top of the second inning he threw out two would-be base stealers at second base. Lubick later picked off a runner at first for the third out of the inning.
"Those three plays right there completely changed our game," Carden said. "They never tried to steal a base, they never did steal a base after that.
"They didn’t really have a lot of kids in scoring position because they weren’t stealing the bases."
The All-Stars leave for Oregon on Tuesday and play at 9 a.m. the next morning.
The 13-team tournament could last up to eight days, with an off day or two built into the schedule, depending on how each team fares in the bracket.
Carden coached the 10-0 city-league champion CCCS team, from which seven players were selected to the All-Star team’s 13-player roster. The coach said his familiarity with the league’s top players made him optimistic about the 14u All-Stars.
"Knowing the kids that were in the program, we did think we had a shot at making it to regionals," Carden said.
To aid with travel costs, the Butte Junior All-Stars are accepting donations via on Venmo (Mile High Little League) and GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/5a9c6a42).
