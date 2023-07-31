TROY, N.Y. — Tri-City ValleyCats relief pitcher Brac Warren can relate to "Yellowstone," the popular Paramount television series starring Kevin Costner set on a cattle ranch in eastern Montana.

Warren, a native of Rosebud, grew up at Larsen Ranch, a 20,000-acre property with about 1,000 head of cattle. It's a generational ranch started by his great-grandfather about 85 years ago and continued by his family.

"It's just kind of how I grew up," he said.

Warren works at the ranch during the winter. He feeds the cattle and helps when cows give birth. He said he likes "Yellowstone," which gets some aspects of ranch life correct, even though it's not nearly as sensational as the fictional Dutton family in the TV show.

"People ask if 'Yellowstone' is similar to my life," Warren said. "It has some similarities, but it's a dramatic show, so it's a little out there. People aren't so hardcore about the guns and killings and stuff, but just kind of the culture — small town, not a lot of people, everybody kind of looks out for everyone."

Warren cleared up one misconception. They don't wear cowboy hats or boots at Larsen Ranch.

"We're not so much as like the stereotypical cowboys," he said. "I mean, we're ranchers. We're not impressing anybody on a daily basis. Just stay warm, stay cool and just get the job done."

Warren hands out Larsen Ranch baseball caps around the ValleyCats clubhouse, including one to Pete Incaviglia, manager of the independent Frontier League team in Troy, Albany and Schenectady, New York. But when Warren puts on his Tri-City cap, that's when he has provided the most value to his team.

He had a 2.94 earned-run average for the ValleyCats after throwing three innings of relief last week in a 14-5 victory over the Joliet Slammers before 1,945 fans at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. He allowed just one unearned run — on his own errant pickoff throw.

Warren, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound right-hander, had four strikeouts to boost his season total to 47 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings.

Warren, a University of Oregon alumnus, was coming off his strongest performance of the season in a loss at Ottawa. He pitched three perfect innings with six strikeouts.

"Oh my God, that's about as good as I've ever seen in independent ball," Incaviglia said. "They had no chance in three innings. It was 97, 98 (miles an hour), with a pretty good breaking ball and a pretty good cutter. It was special."

Warren's last five relief outings were all at least 2 2/3 innings. Incaviglia said he would like to stretch Warren into a starter's role.

Warren said he's happy to be pitching in any capacity after injuries waylaid his career. He had a herniated disc his junior year at Oregon. The San Francisco Giants drafted him in the 17th round in 2017, but Warren had Tommy John surgery followed by an injured rotator cuff.

He appeared in just four games for the Giants rookie-league affiliate in 2019. They released him in May 2020. He signed with the ValleyCats last year and posted a 4.78 ERA in 37 appearance in 2022.

"Last year was my first year playing, really, since college, so it's been a lot of fun," Warren said. "I'm not taking it for granted. I've just been kind of enjoying playing for once. I've kind of figured out what works for me as far as training and stuff goes - when to push it and when to relax and get my rest. I definitely feel good, best I've felt probably ever."

Lafe Warren, his father, said he didn't have Brac and his brother, Cade, do much on the ranch as youngsters because they were pursuing their baseball dreams. There have been 26 Montana-born players to reach the major leagues, according to baseballreference.com.

"We just let them do it because they worked for it and they worked hard," Lafe said.

Lafe and his wife, Wendy, plan on coming to Troy next week to watch him pitch.

"It was kind of a bummer there for three years that he was dealing with the injuries, you know, and then got cut," Lafe, who didn't play baseball, said. "He wasn't really getting a chance to pitch anywhere. So it's exciting."