BILLINGS — Billings Central’s Mya Hansen has rescinded her verbal commitment to play college basketball at Montana.
Hansen, who originally pledged to play for the Lady Griz in August of 2019 prior to her sophomore year of high school, told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Tuesday that she wants to evaluate other options that have been presented.
“For me, there have been different opportunities that have arrived,” Hansen said. “I want to take some time to figure out the correct decision for me. I feel like at this point it’s better for me to take a step back and thoroughly go through it and figure out where would be the best fit for me.”
Hansen, a versatile guard, began her high school career at Laurel before transferring to rival Central prior to her sophomore season. Hansen helped the Rams to a Class A co-state title that year (the tournament was halted due to COVID-19) and a runner-up finish as a junior this past season.
Hansen eclipsed the 1,000 career point plateau during the divisional tournament last February.
Montana recently hired a new head coach in former Oregon State assistant Brian Holsinger. Hansen originally committed to play for previous coach Shannon Schweyen — herself a former Billings Central standout — but Schweyen's contract was not renewed following the 2019-20 season. Hansen said the coaching change didn’t have much impact on her decision.
“There’s nothing wrong with the Lady Griz, there’s nothing against them,” Hansen said. “It’s just that there have been more opportunities. There are other places that have interest in me, and Montana is still one of those.”
