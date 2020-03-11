Yes, it’s true Front Street in the Missouri River town of Fort Benton once had what was known as the bloodiest block in the West.
“It’s pretty dead now, though,” Dyke Kalanick, a wheat and barley farmer north of town, remarked dolefully Wednesday afternoon in the lobby of Adams Field House.
Not so for his kid and her friends. They have Night Games.
Cloe Kalanick is a sophomore for the Lady Longhorns basketball team, in Missoula with her family and fellow sophomore Ashlee Wang to cheer on the boys’ team on the opening day of the Class C state tournament.
Night Games, Cloe explained, is “like tag, kind of.”
“Just a bunch of kids try to get from one place to the other in town,” she said.
“After dark,” her dad injected.
“There are kids in cars that drive around and try to find people that are running. It gets pretty fun,” Cloe concluded.
“We have a whole group chat and everything for it,” added Wang.
Cloe and Ashlee are part of a group of seven girls who hang out together, play the same sports together, and have since they were in early elementary school. It’s not an uncommon story among the state’s smallest schools, a dozen of which are represented in the first combined Class C boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments this weekend.
The boys started Wednesday, the girls dive in Thursday. Many come from communities in the eastern half of the state that support agriculture — ranching or farming. The most notable exception is the timber and tourist community of Seeley Lake. The Seeley-Swan Blackhawk girls are the only team from west of the divide. They open at 5 p.m. Thursday against Melstone.
Most of the towns struggle to keep enrollment stable. All hold their high school sports team in high esteem, whether their kids play or not.
“There are several people that made this (550-mile) trip over here that have nobody playing. They just came to support the kids,” said Mary Hardy, whose youngest son Paul plays for the Fairview Warriors and oldest son Greg played tight end for the Montana Grizzlies 10 years ago. Greg is now principal at Scobey, an old Fairview rival.
Fairview, tucked in the Yellowstone River Valley not far from where the river meets the Missouri, is “very much an oil and agricultural town now,” Mary’s husband, Jim, said. “There’s lots of hunting and fishing, and highly productive ag country: sugar beets, small grains, corn, soybeans, things like that.”
It’s an early railroad town as well. Two railroad drawbridges, one on the Missouri north of town, the other on the Yellowstone just upstream from the Highway 200 crossing, speak of the region’s unique past.
Fairview dispatched Jordan 47-31 in the tournament’s opening game, one that matched the Warriors’ Class C 8-man football championship team against Jordan’s first ever 6-man champions.
“They’re all ranch kids, all the families around Jordan,” said Carla Murnion, whose son Douglas is one of the five Murnion starters on the Jordan Mustangs.
“My son skips school for a week or two in the spring and does spring seeding, and in the fall he skips for a week to combine,” Carla said. “They all do that.”
Shawn FitzGerald is Jordan’s bus driver. He has owned FitzGerald Transportation for the past 32 years and loves living in wide-open central Montana.
“There’s lots of room,” he said. “We’re not rubbing shoulders at all. It’s probably not for everyone, because it can be hard country, but it’s enjoyable.”
Contrast that with the mountain town of Seeley Lake, just 60 miles from the Adams Center.
Surrounded by lakes and miles of forest, Seeley is a mecca for outsiders who come to recreate and buy second homes, or to snowmobile in the winter. Meanwhile, the high school enrollment is just 82.
“I’d say we’re a lumber-tourist town any more,” said athletic director Shawn Holmes, whose school put in the winning bid to host the first combined Class C tournament. “With our socioeconomics, I would say 90 percent of our kids work during the summer. They’re either working up at Double Arrow (resort) or working at the ice cream place, all those busy, busy places. The golf course hires a bunch, and we’ve got Lindy’s (Restaurant).”
Scobey’s boys faced off with Belt on Wednesday evening and the girls’ teams have the same matchup on Thursday. It’s not your typical Class C town, said Larry Henderson.
Once a legendary football coach for the Spartans, Henderson and his wife Del are big fans of their hometown, which sits just 13 miles from Canada and 65 from Westby, another tournament entrant this week, on the North Dakota line.
“I think one thing that’s a little unique about it compared to other small towns is we’re self-sufficient,” Larry said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of Class C schools that have a movie theater, a radio station, a 9-hole golf course, a bowling alley …
“And a brand new state-of-the art swimming pool, that we raised $1 million in seven months through private donations,” Del put in. “Seven months.
“And our band. It took half an hour to raise $1,000 for the band,” she said.
They did it, she said, through KCGM Radio, which was in Missoula to broadcast the Spartans games.
“We enjoy everyone. We watch out for everyone,” said FitzGerald, the Jordan bus driver. “It’s something we do. It’s small-town Montana.”
