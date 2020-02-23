HELENA -- At the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, the United States Olympic basketball team put on one of the most dominating exhibitions of superiority in Olympic history.
In eight games on the way the gold medal, the U.S. outscored its opposition by an average of 53 points per contest, 99-46.
Taking placing long before professionals were allowed to compete, the United States was led by two future NBA Hall of Famers; Bill Russell and K.C. Jones of the University of San Francisco.
The Americans controlled the boards, spearheaded by Twin Towers Russell, at 6-foot-10, and 6-8 NCAA All-American Chuck Darling.
Darling, a 26-year old post for the AAU Oklahoma Phillips 66 Oilers, averaged 7.0 points per game in Melbourne, with a high of 12 counters in the 101-29 win over Thailand.
In the 89-55 victory over the Soviet Union for the championship, he tossed in 11 points.
The win made Darling the first former Montana resident to earn an Olympic gold medal.
Ten years earlier, as a sophomore with Helena High, he helped the Bengals to a state runner-up trophy.
Darling was born in Dennison, Iowa, in 1933.
His family arrived in the Treasure State in 1943 during World War II, when his father, Lt. Elmer Darling, was assigned commander of the Navy V-12 program at Carroll College.
Chuck attended Helena schools for three years.
“I played with Chuck on Helena High’s jayvee basketball team; god he was big. Awful nice kid, very soft spoken,” the late Bob Morgan, renowned Helena artist, said in 2012. “Coach (Bernard) McGinley told him, ‘Just get under the basket and move back-and-forth, we’ll get you the ball.’
“And when we did, he scored.”
The Bengals entered the 1945-46 hoops season as the defending state champions.
But Helena had lost two of its best players to military enlistment – juniors Joe Brennan and Walt Lloyd – although it still had senior standout Dick Carstensen, a 6-5 post.
Lloyd Skor had big plans for the young Darling during the offseason. But it’s unlikely that even the legendary coach envisioned what the future held for the gangly teenager.
In the summer of 1945, Darling stood an already imposing 6-2 for a sophomore.
Then something weird happened: he started growing again.
According to a Des Moines Register 1966 article by Buck Turnbull, over the next six months, “Darling grew an inch a month, reaching 6-8 by the middle of the cage season.
The late Pat Leary, who was also a Bengal sophomore varsity hoopster that year, said that Skor made the lanky Darling do extra work, in order to help his coordination catch up with the growth spurt.
“Chuck was really gangly, so Skor had him skipping rope and shadow boxing with (boxing coach) Ted Larsen in order to develop more grace,” recounted Leary.
He said that Darling was extremely bright, and the Bengal coach only had to “tell him something once” for him to learn it.
Darling came from a family of high standards, and once he was nearly yanked from the team … for getting an A-minus.
“Both of his parents were extremely intelligent, and when Amsel Green gave Chuck an A-minus, his father almost pulled him off the team,” Leary recalled with a laugh.
Darling learned his lesson, later receiving Phi Beta Kappa honors at the University of Iowa.
Helena finished the season with a 28-3 record, a mark that still stands as the most wins in school history.
Darling scored 397 points, joining Carstensen, Tom Holm and Zach Murfitt as all-state selections.
Rounding out Helena High's roster were Ron Keim, Joe Raymond, Leary, Bud Morris, Spencer Russell, Don Smading, Chuck Mahaffay and Jack Stewart.
“I was a couple years older than Chuck,” Brennan said in a telephone interview from Quincy, California, in 2012. “But I played against him a few times in YMCA games. He was so big, it was intimidating.”
After the year, Darling’s family moved to Denver, Colorado.
In track and field at South Denver High, he won city shot put and discus titles, and the state discus championship.
On the hardcourt, he set Denver’s city game (36 points) and season (18.8 points per game) scoring records. He was also elected the school’s student body president.
Darling attended Iowa, where in 1952 he was selected the Big 10’s Most Valuable Player, and was named a consensus All-American.
He established the Hawkeye season scoring mark of 25.5 ppg, which stood for 18 years, until 1970.
“With an almost unstoppable hook shot, Chuck held practically every Big Ten scoring record, when Iowa had a 19-3 mark and finished second to Illinois,” Turnbull wrote.
Darling, who earned a degree in geology, was drafted by the NBA’s Rochester Royals, but passed up a professional career to play for the amateur Oilers.
During his five-year career with Oklahoma in the AAU, he was voted to the All-National Industrial League team every year, and was a two-time league MVP.
In the 1956 Olympic try-outs, he outplayed the great Bill Russell in the Oilers’ 79-75 win over the College All-Stars.
Darling poured in 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, compared to Russell’s 19 and seven.
After Melbourne, Darling retired from basketball. Putting his geology background into use, he went to a prominent career as an executive for Phillips 66.
Despite his great athletic accomplishments and professional successes, one of Pat Leary’s favorite memories of Darling was the time he unknowingly put on a piano concert.
“We were at a tournament in Anaconda and staying at the Marcus Daily Hotel,” recounted Leary. “There was no one around where the grand piano was, so Chuck sat down and started playing.”
Leary said that soon guests started filtering in from the lobby, without the teenager’s knowledge.
“Pretty soon the place was full, and when he finished, everybody erupted in applause. Chuck turned beet red – he was just so bashful,” Leary chuckled.
NOTE: This article first appeared in the Independent Record in 2012.
