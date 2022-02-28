HELENA -- Dick House was a late bloomer. His senior year at Helena High in 1953-54, Dick was the basketball team's sixth-man, scoring 110 points and helping the Bengals win the second of their three successive state championships.
In the spring of 1954, a person could've won a lot of money in Las Vegas by betting that just two short years later, the gangly 6-foot, 155-pounder would perform the greatest scoring onslaught season in Carroll College hoops history up until that time.
His freshman year at Carroll, he again was part of a title team, averaging a pedestrian 7 points per game, when the Saints captured their fifth consecutive Montana College (now Frontier) Conference crown.
But then 65 years ago as a sophomore, and matured to a deceptively strong, sinewy 6-1, 170 pounds, Dick House “did some things,” to steal a phrase from ESPN's Tom Mees.
Combined with hard work and an intense will to improve, his skills gelled, as he became a prolific scoring machine, setting at least eight school records, earning All-American status and an eventual berth in the Carroll College Hall of Fame.
A fierce competitor, House possessed one of the deadliest corner jump shots in the annals of Saints roundball. Thirty years before the 3-point line and the shot clock, he netted at least 25 points 10 times, including four contests with 30 or more.
In 1955, House was one of eight locals to play basketball for the Saints, with former Bengals Mac Grimes, Larry Anderson and Dan Cloninger; and past Helena Cathedral cagers Jim Trudnowski, Harry Downs, Hal Hunter and Jim Callaghan. His sophomore season, Carroll skipper Ray Hunthausen’s squad included three hometown roundballers, including Trudnowski and HHS alums House and Bill Gilbert.
House’s first three 30-point games that year took place in a 73-71 loss to Ricks College with 31 points, a 79-69 win over Salt Lake’s Westminster College at 30 counters, and 30 again during a 73-63 victory over Northern Montana.
His 25-point contests came in an 85-51 triumph over the Northern Lights with 28 points, and 28 again in a 68-52 win over Montana School of Mines (now Montana Tech); three 27-marker efforts, in a 72-70 victory over the Westminster Parsons, an 82-43 win over the Orediggers, and a 92-87 triumph over Rocky Mountain; and in an 87-85 win over the Golden Bears when he netted 26.
In the next-to-the-last game of the season and the finale on the Hilltop, Dick House and the Saints made history, setting multiple team and individual single-game scoring records.
Their 121-66 victory over Butte’s Montana Mines was a new mark for most points. House poured in 45 points – firing in a phenomenal 35 counters in the second half – including 15 field goals and 15-of-18 free throws.
All four of Dick's numbers were program records, highlighted by the 45 counters, which formerly belonged to the great Walt Romasko. Teammates Trudnowski and Jerry Wren pitched 19 and 14, respectively, that night.
Most of House's new season standards were also held by Romasko. Among those marks were 495 points, a 22.5 points average, 204 field goals and 87 free throws.
Trudnowski was the No. 2 scorer on the squad, at 16.2 points per game, followed by Jim Hogan at 9.6, Gilbert at 9.5, Tracy Walsh at 8.2 and Jack Monson at 5.0.
The Hilltop compiled a fine overall 16-6 record, but placed runner-up in the MCC league standings at 7-3. House was selected honorable mention to the a 1956 Cathlolic All-American team, on which future NBA legend Bill Russell was a member.
He quit Carroll after his sophomore year to start a family and work full time. All of his records were eventually broken, by the likes of Carroll greats Ron Darcy, Tony Sapit and Jack Sanders. The 35 points in a half was the last standard to fall, although it did last nearly two decades.
“Dick was the greatest shooter I ever played with,” the late Jim Trudnowski told this reporter in 2006.
He continued to play hoops in the City League for 15 years, being part of several championship teams. All four of Dick and the late Paula House’s children – Jeff, Mike, Vince and Shawna – also played basketball for HHS.
Bill Gilbert, his teammate at Helena High, Carroll and in the City League, said that House had incredible hands. “All you had to do was get a pass close, and Dick could pull it in,” Gilbert related in 2006.
Trudnowski, who later coached the Saints, recounted how House “played with great intensity and was able to make the jump shot” whenever he needed to.
“The other teams always keyed on him,” Trudnowski said in 2006, “but they still couldn’t stop him.”
