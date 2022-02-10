BOZEMAN — Former Montana State men's basketball player Keljin Blevins helped the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-105 Wednesday night in Portland.
Six of Blevins' eight points, the most of his NBA career, came on back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter. The first shot gave the Blazers a 79-78 lead with 11 minutes, 37 seconds left. The 6-foot-4 small forward contested a missed 3 from Wayne Ellington on the following possession, then drained a 3 a few seconds later to extend Portland's lead to four points.
BL3VINS @KBlevs02 | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/MuM1W8S7Gl— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 10, 2022
All-NBA guard Damian Lillard was one of the first Blazers to celebrate with Blevins after his second bucket. Lillard, a Weber State alum who is out with an abdominal injury, is Blevins' cousin.
Blevins came off the bench Wednesday and scored his first two points in the first quarter. He made 3 of 7 field goals, shot 2 of 4 on 3s, grabbed three rebounds and finished with a plus-minus of +5 in 10 minutes. The Blazers (22-34) rallied for a win despite a combined 47 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists from the Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LA fell to 26-30.
In December 2020, Blevins became the first ex-MSU player to appear in an NBA game after he signed a two-way contract with the Blazers earlier that month. The Arkansas native signed with Portland in 2019 and played in four preseason games before the Blazers waved him. He spent the rest of that season with the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League.
Never take it for granted, memories being made. First NBA 3 of my career🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ule2n4GCYl— Keljin Blevins (@KBlevs02) April 29, 2021
Portland signed Blevins to another two-way contract in September. He appeared in three total games in November and December, then didn't play until Jan. 13 at Denver, where he clocked a career-most 15 minutes and made two garbage time 3s to score a then-career-high six points. He's shot 9 of 23 (39.1%) from the field and 6 of 14 (42.9%) from 3 this season.
Blevins transferred from Southern Mississippi to MSU in 2016. He redshirted the following season, then started all 31 games in 2017-18, averaging 9.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game with a shooting percentage of 42.4% (17.9% from 3). In the following season as a senior, he finished with per game averages of 11.8 points, 5.9 boards, 42.9% field goal shooting and 28.4% 3-point shooting. He scored a career-high 27 points in his final game as a Bobcat, a loss to Eastern Washington at the 2019 Big Sky tournament.
Tyler Hall, one of Blevins' teammates at MSU, signed a 10-day with the New York Knicks in December and is currently playing for the G League's Westchester Knicks. Hall made his NBA debut with New York on Christmas Day, playing 1 minute, 56 seconds in a game against the Hawks.
