BILLINGS — Former Rocky Mountain College men's basketball player Clayton Ladine has signed his second overseas contract since January, this time with the Hrunamenn Crowners in Iceland.
Ladine, a 6-foot-2 guard, previously signed with Sorgues BC in France last December. Hrunamenn is a Division I-level team in the deild karla league of the Icelandic Basketball Federation.
Ladine played high school basketball in the San Francisco area. He spent two seasons at Skyline College, a junior college in San Bruno, California, before transferring to Rocky for the 2018-19 season.
In his senior season at Rocky in 2019-20, Ladine posted per-game averages of 13.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. In his two seasons with the Battlin' Bears, Ladine had career averages 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
