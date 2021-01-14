TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Billings Skyview basketball standout RayQuan Evans scored a career-best 24 points to help Florida State rout North Carolina State 105-73 on Wednesday.
Evans, a senior for FSU, also had a career-best six rebounds in the first start of his career. He was 9-for-11 from the field, made both of his 3-point shots and was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Evans, whose collegiate career began at North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene, is averaging 7.4 and 2.7 rebounds a game for the Seminoles while playing just under 18 minutes per game.
“I just tried to stick to the game plan as much as possible, since it was working," Evans said in the postgame press conference. "I just kind of stuck with what I was doing.”
Said coach Leonard Hamilton: "Evans has shown the potential."
Evans was starting in place of Scottie Barnes, who was bothered by an injured ankle.
Wednesday's game was FSU's first in 2021. The Seminoles (7-2) have had three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Evans' previous career high was nine points.
He graduated from North Idaho College in 2019 with an Associate’s Degree in Graphic Design and was the Northwest Athletic Conference Male Basketball Athlete of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.