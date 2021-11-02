CLEVELAND – The player rights to former Great Falls CMR basketball standout Josh Huestis have been acquired by the Cleveland Charge of the NBA's G League, the Charge announced last week.
Huestis had been with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Huestis, a 6-foot-7 forward who played collegiately at Stanford, had played in 76 career NBA games with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was their 29th overall pick in the 2014 draft.
Huestis spent time with Bayern Munich in Germany and the Euroleague before joining the Vipers for three games last season. In 131 career NBA G League games with the Vipers, OKC Blue and Austin Spurs, he holds career averages of 11.3 points with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game.
Huestis led CMR to back-to-back Class AA state titles and was the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2009 and 2010. He averaged 17.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.8 blocked shots in his final year with the Rustlers.
Huestis then was two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year at Stanford.
