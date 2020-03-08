Editor's note: Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com staff member Mario Small recently caught up with Ashland native and former Lame Deer basketball player Bernie Bahr, who plays in one of sports entertainment’s greatest rivalries — for the Washington Generals against the Harlem Globetrotters.
BILLINGS — Bernie Bahr, standing an imposing 6-foot-11 with an even more commanding wingspan, has been giving his opponents second thoughts on shot selection and whereabouts for over 20 years.
Bahr, 31, from Rabbit Town (subdivision of Ashland), a husband and father of two, recently earned a spot with the Washington Generals, the longtime foil for the Globetrotters.
According to the team’s website, the Generals were created by Louis “Red” Klotz in 1952 as a nod to Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who later became the 34th president of the United States.
The Generals are famous for their lengthy "losing streak" against the Globetrotters and have only defeated them three times: in 1954, 1958 and 1971. The teams play in nearly every sports market in the United States and around the world.
Bahr’s journey to the pros began with success in high school with the Lame Deer Morning Stars in 2007. As a senior, Bahr was a driving force behind the Morning Stars’ district and conference titles. He received all-conference and all-state honors under coach Frank No Runner.
The following year, Bahr didn’t skip a beat. He was recruited to one of the nation’s top junior-college programs, Brown Mackie College in Salina, Kansas. The Lions were members of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. As a true freshman, Bahr was coached by NJCAA Hall of Fame coach Francis Flax, and after two seasons, he helped Brown Mackie capture the NJCAA Region VI championship and a fifth-place finish at the national tournament.
After a few years hiatus, Bahr settled into a domestic home life, but not for long. In 2016, a newly formed American Basketball Association team, the Salina Saints, began recruitment. Bahr’s name and solid play made the social media rounds and landed in the right hands with the Saints. After two seasons, the team compiled a 34-1 record while capturing the ABA South Central Region Championship.
Bahr recently had a lengthy phone interview with Small about his journey to the Washington Generals:
Q: How was the jump from JUCO to playing with the ABA’s Salina Saints?
A: Playing for Salina Saints allowed me to build character and confidence on and off the court. The Saints were a new team and I was scouted and asked to tryout. I played limited minutes early on due to the amount of talent we had. Eventually, I carved out a consistent spot in the rotation and became a full-time starter. We ended up having a great team.
Q: Now you have made the leap to the big time. How does it feel to be a part of one of sports entertainment’s biggest rivalries: Globetrotters vs. Washington Generals?
A: I am ecstatic that I get to fulfill my dream as a professional basketball player for the Washington Generals. Being able to make thousands of adults and children smile around the world is something I’ll forever be grateful for.
Q: Where are you right now, Bernie? Where are the Generals meeting the Globetrotters?
A: Today we’re on the way to Oneonta, New York, playing at the Lambrose Arena at Harwick College.
Q: How did the opportunity of becoming a Washington General work itself out?
A: I made a highlight video using an old iPhone, using clips my wife was able to get while at games while she attended to our boys at the same time! My mixtape ended up getting viewed by head coach Al Clocker and the rest is history. I was invited out to Wildwood, New Jersey, for a tryout last August. Shortly after, they offered me a contract, and in November I was sent to training camp in Atlanta, Georgia.
Q: What has been your favorite venue you have played at so far and what it has meant to you?
A: By far, Madison Square Garden in New York, and TD Garden in Boston.
Q: Your first night as a General, how did it feel to play with 20,000 plus fans cheering you on?
A: It’s quite an honor to share the floor and compete against some of the best basketball players in the world. I have held my own many times. In my past, I was overlooked and felt underappreciated at times, but through hard work and perseverance I have proven myself worthy in competition, and that I belong. In my first game as a General, I was nervous but at the end of the day, I was born to play ball and love the game. I found my rhythm and haven’t looked back since.
Q: What has been your most memorable moment as a General?
A: By far my favorite experience was meeting ex-NBA and collegiate star, Fab-Five, Jalen Rose and David Jacoby from the ESPN show Jalen & Jacoby. Jalen was an honorary coach, and Jacoby was a special Washington General guest.
Q: You have experienced a lot of life besides a fleeting bus window. What are some of your thoughts?
A: I miss my wife, kids, family and friends. I stay grinding, knowing what I am doing is only going to help elevate others to fulfill their dreams. Being on the East Coast is quite the experience. Making the adjustment to seeing so many people in one place at the same time!
Q (for Bahr's wife, Erika): What have Bernie’s experiences meant to you and your family?
A: I am proud of Bernie and all that we have been through, to be able to do what he loves and the impact not only on our children, but all those that look up to him. It’s hard not having him home, but at the end of the day, I know it is all for a great cause.
Q: You have a great family support.
A: I owe her (Erika) a lot. We have been together for 11 years. She has been with me through thick and thin. Without her and my family’s support, I don’t think I would be in the position I am in today. I am very grateful and thankful.
Q: When the time comes to hang up the shoes, where do you see yourself? Doing what?
A: When Father Time catches up to me, I look to share what I have learned along the way and help elevate others who have the dream and desire to play at higher levels. Coaching is definitely at the forefront. Doing some mentor work until an opportunity presents to coach will definitely be on the forefront.
Q: What do want to say to up-and-coming athletes looking for success?
A: To the kids trying to make it, you have to be an open book. Sponge up everything and be grateful that people take time out of their day to show you how to better your game. Stick with books and enhance your knowledge. Not everyone will have your best interest at hand, so stay mindful on and off the court. Be No. 1 in taking care of yourself.
Q: When it is all said and done, in the world of basketball, what do you wish to be known for and leave with?
A: I am not big on what people think of me, but if I had to say, providing hope that people can, and still, achieve their dreams at any age.
Q: In conclusion, is there anything you would like to add?
A: I am a member of the Northern Cheyenne and Blackfeet Nations. Reservation life isn’t easy and can be a pitfall for so many. Kids go through so much just to make it to school the next day and where to find that next meal, but if you can channel that negative energy and direct it to a positive light, great things will happen, but only through hard work and resiliency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.