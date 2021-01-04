BILLINGS — Clayton Ladine, a Rocky Mountain College product, recently signed a contract to play basketball overseas with Sorgues BC in France.
Ladine is a 6-foot-2 guard from San Francisco, California. Rocky announced the signing in December via social media.
As a senior with the Battlin' Bears during the 2019-20 season, Ladine posted per-game averages of 13.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. In two seasons with Rocky, Ladine had career averages 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
Ladine played at Skyline College, a junior college in San Bruno, California, before transferring to Rocky for the 2018-19 season.
Sorgues BC is a member of the French Basketball Federation.
