MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzlies men's basketball player Kendal Manuel is continuing his pro career in France.
Manuel tweeted Thursday night that he has signed a contract to play for Tarbes-Lourdes in one of the French leagues. He reportedly signed a one year deal.
year 2, france 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/PIvi0fJARM— K⚜️ (@iAmKManWell) June 25, 2021
Manuel, who graduated from Billings Skyview before playing collegiality at Oregon State and Montana, started his pro career in Spain for the Liberbank Oviedo Baloncesto of the Spanish LEB Oro league. He averaged five points per game and made 12 appearances in the LEB Gold league.
At Montana, where he played two seasons after transferring from Corvallis to Missoula, Manuel averaged 15 points per game on 36% 3-point shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his senior season. He made All-Big Sky second team his senior year in 2019-20.
Manuel was also named the Big Sky's top reserve and newcomer of the year his first season with the Griz. Manuel has spent time with the Mozambique National Team, which is the country he spent some of his formative years before moving to the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.