Basketball v. Southern Utah

Then-Montana senior guard Kendal Manuel struggles to get through three Southern Utah defenders as he brings the ball downcourt at the end of the first half. Manuel, a senior, scored 19 points for the Griz during his final game in Dahlberg Arena in March 2020.

 SARA DIGGINS, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzlies men's basketball player Kendal Manuel is continuing his pro career in France.

Manuel tweeted Thursday night that he has signed a contract to play for Tarbes-Lourdes in one of the French leagues. He reportedly signed a one year deal. 

Manuel, who graduated from Billings Skyview before playing collegiality at Oregon State and Montana, started his pro career in Spain for the Liberbank Oviedo Baloncesto of the Spanish LEB Oro league. He averaged five points per game and made 12 appearances in the LEB Gold league.

At Montana, where he played two seasons after transferring from Corvallis to Missoula, Manuel averaged 15 points per game on 36% 3-point shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his senior season. He made All-Big Sky second team his senior year in 2019-20.

Manuel was also named the Big Sky's top reserve and newcomer of the year his first season with the Griz. Manuel has spent time with the Mozambique National Team, which is the country he spent some of his formative years before moving to the United States.  

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

