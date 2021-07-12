MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team hasn't released a full 2021-22 schedule yet, but some of it is coming together.
The Grizzlies have scheduled a home-and-home series against Air Force out of the Mountain West for Dec. 8, head coach Travis DeCuire told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com Monday afternoon. Game time will be announced at a later date. The second game of the series in Colorado will be in 2022.
KPAX sports reporter Kyle Hansen first reported the news.
The December game will be the first time a school from the Mountain West has come to Missoula since Wyoming in 2016, which ended in a tight, 73-72, Griz loss at home.
Montana went 15-13 overall and 7-9 in the Big Sky Conference in 2020-21 and fell in the conference tourney semifinals to eventual champ Eastern Washington. Air Force meanwhile went 5-20 overall and just 3-17 in the Mountain West.
