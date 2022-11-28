Thirty students from Helena, Boulder, Montana City, St. Andrew, Lincoln and Townsend grade schools competed in the Elks National "Hoop Shoot" Free Throw Contest at Carroll College recently with the goal of advancing to the national competition in Chicago next spring. The six division winners completed the first step of that goal by qualifying for the district competition to be held in Dillon in January. Runner-up placers can advance if the winners are unable to attend. The top three shooters in each division were awarded medallions at the conclusion of the competitions by the Helena Elks Lodge No. 193.
The top two finishers in the girls 8-9 division were Penny Sorenson (Montana City) and Myla Gravely (Townsend), in the 10-11 age-group were Addy Mosher (Townsend) and Marcella LaChera (St. Andrew) and in the 12-13 age group were Parker Layng (Boulder) and Josie Tiensvold (St. Andrew). The top-2 placers in the boys 8-9 were Noah Rocchio (Montana City) and Rykes Krueger (Townsend), in the 10-11 were Landon Sorenson (Montana City) and Anders Bakken (Townsend), and at 2-13 were Calvin Becker (CR Anderson) and Finn Hurley (St. Andrew).
