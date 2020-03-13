Mady Skawinski and Jada Nicholson

Mady Skawinski of the AA North drives around B North's Jada Nicholson during the during the 2018 Treasure State Classic championship game at Montana State University.

 HANNAH POTES, Gazette Staff

BILLINGS — The Treasure State Classic high school girls basketball tournament set for Montana State University Billings beginning March 19 has been canceled.

Last year, the tournament drew at least 160 players from Montana and Wyoming, event organizer Darryl Helmer said.

It is the first time in the tournament’s 24-year history that it will not be played.

The Billings Hotel Senior Classic for Montana boy basketball players, set for Billings Senior, has also been canceled, Helmer said.

The tournaments were canceled as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

