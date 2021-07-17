BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games are “like a ritual” each summer for Josh Allen and the Signature Painters basketball team.
So is dominating the competition.
Allen, a 2000 Billings West grad, is one of the core members of the Signature Painters squad — which is named after and sponsored by his local residential and commercial painting company. James Bulluck, a Billings Skyview alum and a member of Rocky Mountain College’s 2009 NAIA national title team, is another longtime player.
After a year off (the BSSG’s basketball event was called off last year due to coronavirus) the team is gunning for its eighth State Games gold medal, Bulluck said, in the Men’s Open A bracket.
“This is big tournament every year,” Allen said Saturday prior to the team’s first game at the Billings Senior gym. “This is normally where you get the best competition.
“For us, it’s gold or bust. Every year.”
Based on history, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they captured another first place this weekend. But that’s also based on personnel. The team is made up of several former high school and college players with experience competing at high levels.
Allen played junior college ball at the College of the Desert in California before moving on to Division II Cal State East Bay, while Bulluck’s title-winning exploits at Rocky are well known. Derek Bartel, of Lewistown, and Craig Wilmore, a Floridian, also both played at RMC. Wilmore once put on a show at the NAIA national dunk contest.
Chad Kananen starred at Roy-Winifred before playing for the Battlin’ Bears. North Dakotan Justin McCloud played hoops at Division I Illinois State.
Chrishon Dixon, who helped Billings Central win a boys basketball title and most recently played point guard at Montana State Billings, has been on the team for the past two tournaments. Kaleb Heidelbaugh competed locally at Skyview.
Rob Nyby was a standout at Rocky and is also a member of the team, but was not available to play this weekend. Neither was another big name — RayQuan Evans from Skyview. It was reported this week that Evans has chosen to return to Florida State for an extra year of eligibility in 2021-22 and was unable make the trip for the State Games.
Allen said Signature Painters play a specific style.
“A lot of pace. We’re up and down the court but we take good shots,” he said. “We don’t take garbage shots. What separates us is the last 10 minutes. If the game is close, that’s when our IQ and timely shots come through. We have a lot of high IQ players, so that makes it pretty simple.”
“We play very fast. Shoot a lot of 3s, get to the basket,” said Dixon, who told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Saturday that he will play at Pima Community College in Arizona this coming season.
“We play hard defense; we like to rebound and go. We communicate a lot, and that’s what separates a lot of teams.”
Bulluck has long been a familiar face in local basketball circles.
After helping Rocky win the 2009 national championship, Bulluck later returned to RMC to serve as an assistant men’s basketball coach under Bill Dreikosen and has done so for eight of the past nine years.
Bulluck relishes the State Games opportunity, especially this time — one year after the event’s cancellation.
“It feels good. This is a good tournament. We get a lot of good teams and it’s super competitive,” he said.
“We all come from that era where it’s not selfish basketball. You just kind of move it. So at these tournaments it’s awesome because there’s a lot of one-on-one stuff, but with us we just move it. We’ve got a lot of shooters who spot up and just shoot.”
“This feels great,” Allen added. “Any time you can get back on the court it feels great.”
