BUTTE — A year has passed since the tragedy that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others deep within the hills of Southern California. But the impact of Kobe Bryant has remained lifelong for athletes and coaches worldwide, including those in Southwest Montana.
Markieth Brown Jr. and Sindou Diallo had just finished practice at Montana Tech when they reflected on Kobe, his passing and his impact on Tuesday. Both players recalled learning of Kobe's passing through personal phone calls, rather than a news story.
"I was sitting in my living room," Brown said. "All my friends were LeBron fans and I'm a Kobe fan, so they all texted me when they heard. I didn't believe it at first."
"I was sitting at home just chilling, until I got a text from Nate Ward (Montana Tech forward) saying Kobe died," Diallo said. "It was a heart-breaking time, not going to lie."
News of the helicopter crash was initially broken by TMZ, and was scattered across social media for the coming days. Yet for Brown, Diallo and many others, they heard of the incident personally, as one would if a friend or relative died, not as an event that occurred nearly 1,200 miles from home.
Diallo said Kobe was the reason he picked up a basketball. Kobe's mentality and drive not only stuck in Diallo's mind and heart, but was tattooed on his leg as a permanent reminder.
"I got it tatted on me, 'Mamba mentality, 24 made'. He's with me everywhere I go. When I go through hard times, I look at my thigh and just think, 'what would Kobe do'. When I start to feel lazy, that's the go-to, what would Kobe do," Diallo said.
"When you watch him, anybody in the world can notice how hard he works, that's how I picked up on it when I was little," Brown said. "The way he gave everything every day, it showed people that it's not just about what he did in basketball, it rubbed off in life too."
Brown and Diallo, two black men in their twenties from Washington state, said the "Mamba Mentality," or the eagerness to constantly get better that Kobe possessed, left a permanent impact on their lives and athletic careers.
Meanwhile, 60 miles south in Dillon, sophomore basketball player Bri Williams was eager to discuss her "Mamba Mentality" poster, that reflected the permanent impact Kobe had on her.
"My brother and I had spent an entire summer working on basketball and he kept instilling in me the Mamba Mentality, just continuing to work hard with resiliency and pushing through," Williams said. "I have a poster I made about the Mamba Mentality, Kobe was just a really big influence on me."
"He was a big supporter in women's basketball and he believed in equal rights," Williams continued. "Not just for women, but for everybody. I'm a sophomore in high school and of course I didn't have a personal relationship with him, but I feel like I did because that's how he made everyone feel."
Kobe, Gianna and the others that passed in the tragedy were headed to a Mamba Academy girls basketball game, a program created by Kobe Bryant. The universal message derived from the "Mamba Mentality" slogan not only reached a younger generation of athletes, but the more-seasoned generations as well.
Mecklen Davis, who grew up in California watching Kobe Bryant, played basketball for the Montana State Bobcats from 2006-2008 and is the current head coach for the Whitehall High School girls basketball team. He said the Mamba Mentality was part of his adolescence, and has become a mentality he wishes to pass down.
"Even today with my Whitehall girls it's something we talk about, mental toughness, the Mamba Mentality working hard and being the best person you can be on and off the court," Davis said. "I think about it every single day."
"His belief in the game of women's basketball in general, just the fact that he fought for equal pay and the rights he fought for, he set the platform for a lot of girls from high school to the WNBA," Davis continued. "You could see the compassion he coached with, compared to the fire he played with. It always translated to the same fire and competitive spirit."
For many, the impact of Kobe Bryant has surpassed generational, racial and gender-based ideas, even within the small sample size of Southwest Montana.
Athletes across the world also honored Kobe on Tuesday, and a tweet from former NBA star Pau Gasol seemed to prove that the "Mamba Mentality" can break the language barrier too.
I miss you, hermano... pic.twitter.com/Wd2MdT1JZ0— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2021
"I miss you hermano (brother), not a day goes by that you are not present in what I do" Gasol's translated tweet read. "Your spirit, your drive, your ambition, your love...continues to shine in my life and many others..."
