MILES CITY — The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee, has named Miles Community College’s Rebekah Dallinger as a recipient of the Ring of Honor, according to an MCC press release.
The Ring of Honor is an award that recognizes the top high school and college players from around the nation. Honorees will have their jerseys displayed in the Ring of Honor.
Dallinger was a member of Miles CC’s NAIA national tournament team in 2021. She was named Mon-Dak Athletic Conference player of the year, Region XIII player of the year, and was also named both the NJCAA Division I and WBCA women's player of the year.
During her only season with the Pioneers, Dallinger led NJCAA Division I in scoring at 25.8 points per game. She scored 20 or more points in 19 games which included nine games of 30 or more and two games with 40 or more, including a season-high of 42 against Dawson Community College on Feb. 2.
Dallinger was also named the 2021 World Exposure national junior college player of the year and national freshman of the year. She signed to play at Kansas State of the Big 12 Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.