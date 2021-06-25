MISSOULA — Sammy Fatkin is returning to the Montana Lady Griz after she initially left the squad during the 2019-20 season.
Fatkin started the final 15 games of the 2018-19 season, her first with the Lady Griz after transferring from Arizona.
“I’ve always had a passion for the game of basketball. I feel that’s the gift I was blessed with, and that passion never went away,” said Fatkin, who earned an undergraduate degree from Montana last winter, in a UM Sports Information press release.
Fatkin has a Pac-12 connection to first-year Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger. In Fatkin's freshman season at Arizona, the two went head to head while Holsinger was on the sideline at Oregon State.
According to the UM release, Fatkin kept in touch with Lady Griz assistant Jordan Sullivan and asked the assistant for film as Fatkin wanted to explore her options.
Apparently the option to return to Missoula was the best, and the choice for Fatkin.
“When I met the new coaching staff, I quickly determined this is something I want to be a part of,” said Fatkin in the release. "Getting to know Brian as a person and knowing what he’s about and what his intentions are and what he wants to bring to Missoula with Lady Griz basketball, it’s something I want to be a part of. It’s a really exciting time.”
