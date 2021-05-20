BUTTE — After taking the Twin Bridges Falcons to four consecutive district championships, six-foot-six guard Charlie Kruer signed a letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Dawson Community College in Glendive.
Kruer averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game in his senior season where he helped Twin Bridges get to their second-ever state championship game. He was named to the all-district team three times and all-state twice as a sharpshooting point guard.
“The community has been so supportive, I’ll see people at the store and they’ll get to talking basketball with me,” Kruer said. “It was my sophomore season that we were really good, it was fun to become a dynasty like that.”
Kruer found success with his mid-range shot this season but 3-point shooting has always been his strength. He shot 34% from downtown and made 170 3-pointers in his high school career.
Even with his already-impressive shooting ability, improvement was a key factor in his college decision. Kruer considered Dawson and Providence, but chose Dawson thanks to their coaching staff, recent success and recruiting efforts.
“It was an easy decision, really,” Kruer said. “Dawson is coming off their best year and it’s a level where I can really learn and improve. The coaches are good people and they recruited me hard. They really care about their players and that’s what mattered to me.”
Dawson won last year’s North Central District Championship by one-point over Indian Hills Community College. They ended their season with a national tournament loss to Indian River State College in April.
While Kruer said he has been excited to play at the next level, he will miss the experience of living, playing and creating friendships in Twin Bridges.
“I had great coaches, great teammates. I mean, they’ve been my best friends for years,” Kruer said. “All the trials you go through playing sports, it helped me learn a lot about the game and life.”
Twin Bridges head coach Josh Keller liked Kruer’s decision to attend Dawson. Keller described Dawson as a place where Kruer can enjoy a great opportunity.
Keller coached both Charlie and his brother Daniel at Twin Bridges, and praised the family for their kindness, attitude and determination. Keller and Charlie Kruer achieved a 90-13 record over four years on the court.
“Charlie’s a great kid. Sometimes you wonder if a kid will make good decisions but I never had that with Charlie. He made good grades and never wanted to leave the gym, just a good kid and the kind of kid you want on your team,” Keller said.
“Basketball is in the forefront for Charlie,” Keller continued. “Dawson is a place where he can get out and play right away, he’s a versatile player who played the point for us. He lives dreams and does so many things well.”
