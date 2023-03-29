BILLINGS — Billings Central volleyball player Ruby Gray has signed a letter of intent to play next fall at Miles Community College.
The Pioneers announced Gray’s signing on Tuesday.
Gray, a 5-foot-10 middle blocker, averaged 2.0 kills and 0.42 blocks per set this past season to help the Rams win their third consecutive Class A state championship. For the season, she finished with 242 kills, 50 blocks, 45 aces and 116 digs and was named to the all-Eastern A and all-state teams for her efforts.
Despite missing the 2021 season with a knee injury, Gray was a three-time letter winner for the Rams and helped them also win three divisional championships.