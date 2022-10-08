High school football
In Class A, No. 1 Hamilton rolled to a 42-7 road victory over one-win Ronan in nonconference play to improve to 7-0 overall. Quarterback Tyson Bauder found Liam O'Connell for touchdown passes of 18, 45 and 22 yards in the second and third quarters. Taylor Searle returned the game's opening kickoff for a 95-yard TD, Andrew Frederick ran for a 5-yard score and Jesse Anson had a 3-yard rushing TD as Hamilton jumped up 21-0 in the first quarter. Ronan scored a late touchdown on a pass from Caleb Cheff to Robbi McCrae.
Corvallis scored the game's final 28 points to turn a 24-13 lead into a 52-13 home victory over one-win East Helena. The Blue Devils improved to 3-3 overall and 3-3 in the Southwest A.
No. 3 Florence shut out one-win Anaconda in a 46-0 home win to improve to 6-1 overall, 3-0 in the Western B. Quarterback Pat Duchien threw four first-half touchdown passes as the Falcons jumped up 40-0 after two quarters.
In 8-Man, No. 4 St. Ignatius cruised to a 64-14 road victory over two-win Darby to improve to 7-0 overall and 7-0 in the Western 8-Man.
High school volleyball
Stevensville posted a win over Frenchtown, 25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 27-25. Parker Robinson and Sadie Smith each had seven kills for the Broncs, Bella Powell and Carah Evans both had five blocks, while Evans and Izzy Cahill each had three aces.
Deer Lodge won the final two sets to beat Florence, 25-21, 13-25, 25-13, 25-23. Taryn Lamb totaled 15 kills, 22 digs and five aces for the Wardens, Skyla Pierson matched her with 15 kills and 19 digs, and Mary Hansen tallied 38 assists. Elise Schneiter had seven kills to pace the Falcons.
Stevensville toughed out a win over Hamilton, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21. Daphne Engel led Stevensville in kills (11), digs (14) and aces (three). Shelby Coleman added nine kills and Tilli Danczyk eight. Sophie Berning had 37 assists in the win. Layne Kearns led the Broncs with 10 kills, Taryn Searle had 20 assists and Jenna Guisinger had 12 digs.
High school soccer
The Corvallis boys scored three consecutive goals to erase an early deficit in a 3-2 win over Loyola Sacred Heart. Kolbet Schricte gave the Rams a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute, but the Blue Devils responded with goals from Jack Hansen in the 36th minute, Levi Weidkamp in the final two minutes of the first half. Weidkamp scored in the 75th minute, and Loyola pulled within 3-2 as Thomas Walthall scored in the final two minutes of the game.
The Corvallis girls rallied for a 4-3 win over Loyola Sacred Heart as the Blue Devils outscored the Breakers 3-1 in the second half to erase a 2-1 halftime deficit.
The Hamilton boys clinched a No. 2 playoff seed with a 5-0 win at Frenchtown. Alain Garcia had two goals and an assist for Hamilton. Andy Purcell, Braeden Stevens and Zachary Olbricht each had one goal. Miles Hughes chipped in with an assist for the Bitterroot Broncs (6-1-3 conference).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.