Bowler Hope Bunk of Billings finished second Friday at the 25th Teen Masters Championships held at Thunderbowl Lanes in the Detroit suburb of Allen Park, Michigan.
Rachel Moore of Keokuk, Iowa, rallied to finish first after posting a 10-2 record in match play.
She defeated Bunk 188-172 in the finals.
Moore's total score after 36 games at the week-long event was 7,411.
Bunk, who has received a bowling scholarship to Youngstown State in Ohio, wound up second at 7,314. She went 6-6 in match-play competition.
Bunk, who graduated from Billings West in May, was the top qualifier for the girls heading into match-play competition.
She posted the championships' high overall average at 198.2.
Moore was second at 197.5.
Bunk placed 12th at Teen Masters last year.
