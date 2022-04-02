BILLINGS — Hope Bunk is definitely a nontraditional bowler.
In between mostly strikes and spares in the Razzle Dazzle youth league at Fireside Lanes, the Billings West senior turns her attention to her college-level homework.
“I’ve got to get it done,” Bunk said with a smile, taking a brief pause from reading and taking notes for her AP (Advanced Placement) Government class. “Sometimes it helps take the stress off of bowling because overthinking is not good.”
Over the years not much has gone wrong for the decorated 18-year-old, who also tackles AP calculus and Spanish on the side, while remaining a dominant force in the state’s junior bowling ranks.
“And, of course, her mental game is good, too,” said Stu Summers, who helps coach bowlers in the Razzle Dazzle league and has, along with Rich Foran, worked with Bunk individually over the years.
"She's doing her homework while she bowls. You don't find that very often," Summers said. "School is just as important to her as bowling."
Her crazy scores on the lanes, along with an even crazier 4.1 GPA in the classroom, have helped earn her a scholarship to join the women on the bowling team at Division I Youngstown State University in Ohio this fall and pursue a career in the complicated field of electrical engineering.
“It’s really cool to think that bowling has gotten me this far,” Bunk said. “I am really excited.”
Youngstown State advanced to the Final Four in women’s collegiate bowling last year, and earlier this season the Penguins collectively bowled a 300 game.
They have qualified again this spring as an at-large team for this month's NCAA championships.
“I got to meet the team. They’re all super nice,” Bunk said. “There’s going to be a lot of resources there for me. I can’t wait to interact and be in a team environment. Most tournaments I do are individual.”
There are no redshirt seasons for bowling at YSU, she added, so she will get the opportunity to compete as a freshman.
On and off the lanes, there’s simply a lot to like about Bunk, who signed with YSU last fall.
She certainly understands the intricacies of bowling and loves the challenge.
“There’s a lot of math in bowling,” Bunk said. “There’s a bunch of angles to calculate.”
She plays different types of saxophones in West High’s symphonic and pep bands.
She’s had three poems, including one on bowling, published in a book titled "I am Montana."
Bunk assists at local bowling tournaments, fundraisers and has even given away her used bowling balls and other equipment to fellow junior bowlers.
She certainly knows her way around a circuit board while helping build a remotely operated underwater vehicle as part of her capstone project at the Career Center.
When time allows, Bunk can also be found making sandwiches at Subway, where she works alongside her mother, Dani, who is a general manager for three stores.
And Bunk's star qualities include being an inspiration to young bowlers, especially the girls, in the Razzle Dazzle league, where she is carrying a nearly 200 average.
“They look up to her like I’ve never seen,” Summers said. “She helps them. She’s like their coach.”
Bunk, a multiple state champion over the years, is the reigning U-18 girls titlist at the Pepsi Youth Championships. She also posted the high scratch game (248) and series (677) for the girls at last year’s Youth State Tournament.
“She’s by far the best young woman bowler I’ve seen,” Summers said. “I can’t remember anybody better than her at this age.”
Her published poem is entitled "A Bowler's Fear of Disappointing." She ends it by writing "I will make my name known. I will make my parents proud. I will make my supporters proud."
While she is on the right track, Bunk's bowling background also includes excelling nationally.
Last summer she placed 12th at the Teen Masters in Detroit.
“She was the first Montana kid ever to make the cut,” her mother proudly pointed out.
At the Junior Gold Championships in Indianapolis, Bunk survived two cuts and placed 22nd overall.
She competes with a 15-pound Storm IQ Tour ball, has a personal-best game of 298 and three-game series of 769, and possesses a have-bowling-ball-will-travel attitude.
Besides league competition, which includes the Junior Gold Sport Shot league at Town & Country, she is a regular participant on the Big Sky Tour (Montana), the Wyoming Junior Bowling Tour, the Mile High Tour (Colorado), and the Storm Youth Championships (where she has earned three bronze medals). She has also competed in some adult tournaments.
“Every weekend we are usually out of town or out of state,” Bunk said.
She was the surprise winner of the Western Montana Ladies Scratch Classic at Lucky Strikes Lanes in Ronan in 2019. It was her first adult tournament, Bunk said.
“I had to pick up a 10 pin to win,” she said. “I really struggle with spares, especially 10 pins.”
During his coaching time with Bunk, Summers said he would have her spend some afternoons “just shooting 10 pins” and she has gotten much better in that area of her game.
Along with her parents, Jesse and Dani, the Bunk house has been their RV as they’ve traversed the country for bowling events. The family will be moving to Boardman, Ohio, which is about 15 miles from the YSU campus.
“She didn’t really get a choice in that whole thing,” Dani said, laughing. “My husband and I have been traveling with her since she was nine.”
Over the years, at national, state and local bowling tournaments, Bunk has also accumulated scholarship money, which she plans to use toward also getting her master’s degree at Youngstown.
“There are not many colleges that have bowling and electrical engineering,” her mother said. “I think the whole program is going to be a great fit for her.”
Bunk has been bowling since age 7, beginning with bumpers at Fireside.
“The only reason I got into bowling was my (older) brother (Dallas) had issues with ADHD so he couldn’t focus,” she said. “This was an easy way to get some energy out.
“Because of him, I started.”
“So I guess you owe all of this to your brother,” interjected her mother, who is also the longtime secretary for the Razzle Dazzle league.
“Apparently,” Bunk replied with another smile.
The right-hander has been on a steady roll, which is sure to please her brother, and commanding attention ever since.
“She is really super supportive,” fellow Razzle Dazzle bowler Brek Strobel said. “She is super nice to everybody.”
“I am so excited and proud of her,” her mother said. “I’ve seen the work she puts in. Our motto is be humble and kind.”
Bunk is not overpowering by any means, when it comes to attacking the pins, but her five-step approach and release are remarkably smooth. You can barely hear her ball drop.
And she knows how to play different spots.
“She can hit her mark consistently,” said Strobel, an eighth grader who already has three sanctioned 300s to his credit “She has the same footwork going up to the line every time. That’s pretty much the key.”
Bunk was Strobel’s doubles partner at state in 2019 when he bowled his first 300 game. Strobel was 11 at the time.
“We took second,” she said. “He blames me.”
On a recent afternoon in the Razzle Dazzle league, Bunk was trying her luck with the Motiv-brand balls that Youngstown State uses.
“It’s just a matter of getting used to it … getting used to the surface, different ball reaction and cores,” she said.
Strobel shares Bunk’s enthusiasm when it comes to bowling. They also see each other a lot on the junior tours and state events.
“I've bowled with her ever since I started bowling," he said. "It’s like a brother-sister relationship. We joke around. It’s fun. She definitely works hard. She is good at what she does.”
In a fun-to-see nontraditional fashion.
