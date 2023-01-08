The five-person bowling team "RMIG" broke the 30-year-old state record for a scratch game, knocking down 1,308 pins during the third game of their league bowling night at Sleeping Giant Lanes recently.
RMIG's players and their three-game series scores consist of Shawn Jacobs' 777 (233, 266, 278), Tony Woodward at 720 (193, 237, 290), Troy Gustovich with 719 (238, 213, 268), Andy Jacobs' 692 (242, 215, 235) and Howard Reed at 639 (192, 210, 237). The old record belonged to Helena's "Bound For Glory" unit, which shot a 1,273 in 1993.
As for the top SGL league scores for the last week of November and first week of December, Nancy Collick fired the high women's game of 266, followed by Jacki Frank 254, Erin Murphy 240 and Katie Eslick 237/227.
Katie Eslick shot the top series, at both 644 and 612, ahead of Caitlyn Murphy 591, Collick 586, Erin Murphy 578 and Danielle Bolan 575.
On the men's side, the best game belonged to Ryan Collick 289, ahead of Kevin Farry 279, Josh Maher 278, George Cotton 277, Jim Kropp 273 and Randy Wood 269. Cotton fired the high series of 739, followed by Homer Key 722, Wood 721, Jay Gaughan 713, Jason Grimmis 709 and Tom Sroczyk 704.
In the senior division, the top women's game was Lariane Murphy with a 209, followed by Judy Spath 195, Dawn Barnes 183, Marlene Dopree 179 and Perrie White 170. Bernie Briggeman rolled a 256 on the men's side, ahead of Jay Redfern 234, Keith Kramlick and Ronnie Gimnich's 226, EJ Sheridan 223 and Shane Mosier 211.
