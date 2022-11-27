Kaiden Hess

Kaiden Hess and Pat Morgan recently fired 300 games during bowling leagues at Sleeping Giant Lanes. Hess bowled his perfecto in the Knights of Columbus league, while Morgan turned the trick in the Renegade league. These are the sixth and seventh 300s shot at SGL for the young season.

Rounding out the men's top games in the past three weeks are Dean Fowler with a 298, Andy Jacobs at 297 and Scott Hirschi's 289. Jonathan Jensen owned the high series at 775, followed by Morgan's 770, Jacobs' 766, Jason Miller's 740, and a 735 by Daniel Graber.

Mick Liedle paced the senior men with a 234/233, ahead of Bernie Briggeman's 229, Jay Redfern's 222, Bud Dupree's 215 and Shane Mosier's 211.

On the women's side, Nancy Collick shot the best game with a 266, followed by Terri Johnson at 256, Jacki Huff and Caitlyn Murphy with 254s, Barb Sheridan's 244 and Danielle Bolan's 236. Misti Nettleton owned the top series with a pair of 652s and 609, ahead of Murphy's 640/609/608. The seniors were led by Huff at 244, Larianne Murphy's 209, Sue Kearns' 191, Jenny Thiel's 188, Sue Fladland's 187 and Marlene Dupree with 184.

