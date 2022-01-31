Barb Sheridan and Ryan Funk ranked among the top bowlers during league play over the past six weeks at Sleeping Giant Lanes. Sheridan fired a 278 for the high women's' game, while Funk shared the best men's' game of 279, with Shawn Jacobs.
After Sheridan's mark of 278, came Katie Eslick at 257/222, ahead of Jacki Frank 245, Jenny Chambers 244, Kimberly Bolan's 237, Shannon Woodward 236, Laura Whale 235/233, Nancy Collick 234, Liz Clairmont 234, Caitlyn Murphy 233/227 and Susan Rogge 225. Funk, Jacobs and Eric Groth each achieved the second-best men's scores, with 278s. Then came Tom Sroczyk with a 277, followed by George Cotton 277, Vince Saccheri's 277, Jonathan Jensen 269, Dave Fradette 268 and Ryan Eustice 268.
Jenny Chambers shot the best women's series of 657, ahead of Laura Whale's 632, Nicole Lindgren at 630, Eslick 627/611, Jacki Frank 622, Terri Johnson 622, Sheridan 613/612, Danielle Bolan's 605, Misti Nettleton 604, Jenny Chambers 600 and Kendra Kameotis 589. The men's high series was rolled by Jacobs with a 768, followed by Funk at 748/693, Jensen with 720/719, Sroczyk's 718, Groth 718, George Cotton 708/690, Eustice 708, Rick Thiel 702, Fred Fesenden 699, Groth 696, Mike Reed 693, Saccheri 's 693 and George Cotton 690.
In the senior's division, the high mens games belonged to Bernie Briggeman with a 258, ahead of Neven Sather at 246, Keith Kramlick 246/211, Shane Mosier 243, Ronnie Gimnick 237, Jay Redfern 233/224, EJ Sheridan's 231, Neven Sather 225, John Darlow 223 and Bruce McMaster's 207. Mary Ellen Nettick led the senior women, shooting a 211, followed by Debbie Gunter at 203/184, Alice Heath's 200/185, Debbie Thares 187, Marlene Dupree 182/178, Dawn Barnes 182 and Betty Kercher 182.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.