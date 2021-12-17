Helena Fall Bowling League (Dec. 13)

Dec. 6-13

Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's high games: Rae Runnion 242, Sweet 16; Nancy Collick 226, Ladies Classic; Kendra Komeotis 221, Sunday Night Live

Women's high series: Caitlyn Murphy 605, Sunday Night Out; Barb Sheridan 588, Sweet 16; Terri Johnson 581, Knights of Columbus

Men's high games: Kaiden Hess 269, Knights of Columbus; Howard Reed, Renegade and Kurt Young TGIF, 258

Men's high series: Emilio Romero 697, Renegade; Shawn Jacobs 679, Renegade; Garth Johnson 578, Sweet 16

Senior Women's high games: Mary Graff 191, Thursday Seniors; Kim Ryan 180, Tuesday Ladies; Grace David 177, Capital Seniors Mixed

Senior Women's high series: Sue Fladland 471, Capital Seniors Mixed; Kim Ryan 468, Tuesday Ladies; Deby Gunter 436, Thursday Seniors

Senior Men's high games: Shane Mosier 208, Thursday Seniors; EJ Sheridan 234 Capital Seniors Mixed; Neven Sather 176, Thursday Seniors

Tuesday Ladies: Debbie Kerouac 202

Erratic Strikers: Chine Strobel 232

Tuesday Night Mixed: Alyssa Brug 238, Jim Howes 285

Big Sky: Katie Eslick 267, Kevin Lindgren 278

Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk 245, Tony Woodward 300

Green Meadow Country Club: Judy Flanders 193

Sweet 16: Rae Runnion 242, Tony Woodward 290

Thursday Seniors: Mary Graff 191, Ed Gunter 255

TGIF: Erin Benson 238, Robert Charlton 288

Sunday Night Live: Kendra Komeotis 221, Miles Lavigne 265

Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy 247, Kelly Strandberg 289

Capital Seniors Mixed: Jacquelin Huff 255, John Covert 248

