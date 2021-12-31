Helena Fall Bowling League (Dec. 20)
Dec. 14-20
Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Women's high games: Shannon Woodward 236, Sweet 16; Caitlyn Murphy 227, Sunday Night Out; Misti Nettleton 215, Erratic Strikers
Women's high series: Caitlyn Murphy 588, Sunday Night Out; Misti Nettleton 576, Erratic Strikers; Barb Sheridan 560, Big Sky
Men's high games: Ryan Funk 279, Sweet 16; Levi Jester 259, Renegade; Dave Thunstrom, Big Sky, and Mike Stocker, Renegade, 257
Men's high series: Ryan Funk 748, Sweet 16; Mike Reed 693, Renegade; Vincent Saccheri 693, Sunday Night Out
Senior women's high games: Marlene Dupree 178, Green Meadow CC; Sherryl Vaughn 171, Capital Seniors Mixed; Deb Redmond 170, Tuesday Ladies
Senior women's high series: Marlene Dupree 461, and Grace David 453, Capital Seniors Mixed; Deb Redmond 450, Tuesday Ladies
Senior men's high games: Jay Redfern 202, and Bud Dupree 193, Capital Seniors Mixed
Senior men's high series: Keith Kramlick 533, and Jay Redfern 531, Capital Seniors Mixed
Overall league leaders:
Tuesday Ladies, Debbie Kerouac, 202
Erratic Strikers, Chine Strobel, 232
Tuesday Night Mixed, Alyssa Brug, 238, Jim Howes, 285
Big Sky, Katie Eslick, 267, Kevin Lindgren, 278
Knights of Columbus, Theresa Sroczyl, 245, Tony Woodward, 300
Green Meadow CC, Judy Flanders, 193
Sweet 16, Rae Runnion, 242, Tony Woodward, 290
TGIF, Erin Benson, 238, Robert Charlton, 288
Sunday Night Live, Kendra Komeotis, 221, Miles Lavigne, 265
Sunday Night Out, Caitlyn Murphy, 247, Kelly Strandberg, 289
Ladies Classic, Jenny Chambers, 277
Renegade, Rich Franco, 300
Capital Seniors Mixed, Jacquelin Huff, 255, John Covert, 248
