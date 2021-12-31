Helena Fall Bowling League (Dec. 20)

Dec. 14-20

Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's high games: Shannon Woodward 236, Sweet 16; Caitlyn Murphy 227, Sunday Night Out; Misti Nettleton 215, Erratic Strikers

Women's high series: Caitlyn Murphy 588, Sunday Night Out; Misti Nettleton 576, Erratic Strikers; Barb Sheridan 560, Big Sky

Men's high games: Ryan Funk 279, Sweet 16; Levi Jester 259, Renegade; Dave Thunstrom, Big Sky, and Mike Stocker, Renegade, 257

Men's high series: Ryan Funk 748, Sweet 16; Mike Reed 693, Renegade; Vincent Saccheri 693, Sunday Night Out

Senior women's high games: Marlene Dupree 178, Green Meadow CC; Sherryl Vaughn 171, Capital Seniors Mixed; Deb Redmond 170, Tuesday Ladies

Senior women's high series: Marlene Dupree 461, and Grace David 453, Capital Seniors Mixed; Deb Redmond 450, Tuesday Ladies

Senior men's high games: Jay Redfern 202, and Bud Dupree 193, Capital Seniors Mixed

Senior men's high series: Keith Kramlick 533, and Jay Redfern 531, Capital Seniors Mixed

Overall league leaders:

Tuesday Ladies, Debbie Kerouac, 202

Erratic Strikers, Chine Strobel, 232

Tuesday Night Mixed, Alyssa Brug, 238, Jim Howes, 285

Big Sky, Katie Eslick, 267, Kevin Lindgren, 278

Knights of Columbus, Theresa Sroczyl, 245, Tony Woodward, 300

Green Meadow CC, Judy Flanders, 193

Sweet 16, Rae Runnion, 242, Tony Woodward, 290

TGIF, Erin Benson, 238, Robert Charlton, 288

Sunday Night Live, Kendra Komeotis, 221, Miles Lavigne, 265

Sunday Night Out, Caitlyn Murphy, 247, Kelly Strandberg, 289

Ladies Classic, Jenny Chambers, 277

Renegade, Rich Franco, 300

Capital Seniors Mixed, Jacquelin Huff, 255, John Covert, 248

