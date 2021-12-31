Helena Fall Bowling League (Dec. 27)

Dec. 21-27

Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's high games: Katie Eslick 257, Big Sky; Jenny Chambers 244, Ladies Classic; Susan Rogge 225, Ladies Classic

Women's high series: Jenny Chambers 657; Katie Eslick 611; Danielle Bolan 605, Ladies Classic

Men's high games: Tom Sroczyk 277, Renegade; Dave Fradette 268, Big Sky; George Cotton 262, Big Sky

Men's high series: Tom Sroczyk 718, Renegade; George Cotton 690, Big Sky; Rick Thiel 682, Knights of Columbus

Senior Women's high games: Debbie Thares 187, Thursday Seniors; Grace David 160, Capital Seniors Mixed

Senior Women's high series: Debbie Thares 432, Thursday Seniors; Marlene Dupree 417, Capital Seniors Mixed

Senior Men's high games: Neven Sather 246, Thursday Seniors, Keith Kramlick 211, Capital Seniors Mixed

Senior Men's high series: Neven Sather 598, Thursday Seniors; Keith Kramlick 540, Capital Seniors Mixed

Overall high scores:

Erratic Strikers, Chine Strobel 232

Tuesday Night Mixed, Alyssa Brug, 238, Jim Howes 285

Big Sky, Katie Eslick 267, Kevin Lindgren 278

Knights of Columbus, Theresa Sroczyk 245, Tony Woodward 300

Sweet 16, Rae Runnion 242, Tony Woodward 290

Thursday Seniors, Mary Graff 191, Ed Gunter 255

Sunday Night Live, Kendra Komeotis 221, Miles Lavigne 265

Ladies Classic, Jenny Chambers 277

Renegade, Rick Franco 300

Capital Seniors Mixed, Jacquelin Huff 255, John Covert 248

