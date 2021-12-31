Helena Fall Bowling League (Dec. 27)
Dec. 21-27
Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Women's high games: Katie Eslick 257, Big Sky; Jenny Chambers 244, Ladies Classic; Susan Rogge 225, Ladies Classic
Women's high series: Jenny Chambers 657; Katie Eslick 611; Danielle Bolan 605, Ladies Classic
Men's high games: Tom Sroczyk 277, Renegade; Dave Fradette 268, Big Sky; George Cotton 262, Big Sky
Men's high series: Tom Sroczyk 718, Renegade; George Cotton 690, Big Sky; Rick Thiel 682, Knights of Columbus
Senior Women's high games: Debbie Thares 187, Thursday Seniors; Grace David 160, Capital Seniors Mixed
Senior Women's high series: Debbie Thares 432, Thursday Seniors; Marlene Dupree 417, Capital Seniors Mixed
Senior Men's high games: Neven Sather 246, Thursday Seniors, Keith Kramlick 211, Capital Seniors Mixed
Senior Men's high series: Neven Sather 598, Thursday Seniors; Keith Kramlick 540, Capital Seniors Mixed
Overall high scores:
Erratic Strikers, Chine Strobel 232
Tuesday Night Mixed, Alyssa Brug, 238, Jim Howes 285
Big Sky, Katie Eslick 267, Kevin Lindgren 278
Knights of Columbus, Theresa Sroczyk 245, Tony Woodward 300
Sweet 16, Rae Runnion 242, Tony Woodward 290
Thursday Seniors, Mary Graff 191, Ed Gunter 255
Sunday Night Live, Kendra Komeotis 221, Miles Lavigne 265
Ladies Classic, Jenny Chambers 277
Renegade, Rick Franco 300
Capital Seniors Mixed, Jacquelin Huff 255, John Covert 248
