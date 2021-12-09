Helena Fall Bowling League (Dec. 6)
Nov. 30-Dec. 6
Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Women High Games: Barb Sheridan 242, Ladies Classic; Nancy Johnson 216, Sunday Night Live; Jenny Chambers 215, Sweet 16
Men High Games: Tony Woodward 290, Sweet 16; 288 for Ryan Eustice 288, Sunday Night Out and Robert Charlton, TGIF
Women High Series: Barb Sheridan 640, Ladies Classic; Jenny Chambers 574, Sunday Night Out; Caitlyn Murphy 570, Sunday Night Out
Men High Series: Ryan Eustice 739, Sunday Night Out; Kurt Young 729, TGIF; Tony Woodward 717, Sweet 16
Seniors High Games: Judy Spath 194, Tuesday Ladies; Ed Gunter 255, Thursday Seniors
Seniors High Series: Judy Spath 507, Tuesday Ladies; Ed Gunter 623, Thursday Seniors
League overall high games:
Tuesday Ladies, Debbie Kerouac 202
Erratic Strikers, Chine Strobel 232
Tuesday Night SGL, Alyssa Brug 238 and Jim Howes 285
Big Sky, Katies Eslick 267 and Kevin Lindgren 278
Knights of Columbus, Theresa Sroczyk 245 and Tony Woodward 300
Green Meadow CC, Judy Flanders 193
Sweet 16, Jenny Chambers 235 and Tony Woodward 290
Thursday Seniors, Deby Gunter 176 and Ed Gunter 255
Capital Sr Mix Friday, Jacquelin Hugg 255 and John Covert 248
TGIF, Erin Benson 238 and Robert Charlton 288
Sunday Night Live, Nancy Johnson 216 and Miles Lavigne 246
Sunday Night Out, Caitlyn Murphy 247 and Kelly Strandberg 289
Ladies Classic, Jenny Chambers 277
Renegade, Rich Franco 300
Capital Senior Mix, Jacquelin Huff 255 and John Covert 248
Fall Season Youth League High Game Bowlers:
Bantam Girls, Rozalyn Almendinger 108
Bantam Boys, Conrad Groth 119
Junior Girls, Hailey Hess 209
Junior Boys, Cadin Tate 251
