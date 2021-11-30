Helena Fall Bowling League
Nov. 16-22
Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Women's High Scores: Barb Sheridan 257, Ladies Classic; Nancy Collick 244, Ladies Classic; Jenny Chambers 225, Sweet 16
Women's High Series: Nancy Collick 614, Ladies Classic; Barb Sheridan 586, Ladies Classic; Jenny chambers 566, Sweet 16
Men's High Scores: Shawn Jacobs 276, Renegade; Troy Gustovich 266, Knights of Columbus; Tom Srocrzyk, 265, Big Sky
Men's High Series: Ryan Collick 725, Sweet 16; Troy Gustovich 714, Knights of Columbus; George Cotton 696, Renegade
Senior Women's High Scores: Judy Spath 201, Tuesday Ladies; Kim Ryan 198, Tuesday Ladies; Diane Rogers 182, Capital Sr Mixed
Senior Women's High Series: Kim Ryan 509, Tuesday Ladies; Diane Rogers 498, Capital Sr Mixed; Judy Spath 485, Tuesday Ladies
Senior Men's High Scores: EJ Sheridan 230, Capital Sr Mixed; Ronnie Gimnich 225, Capital Sr Mixed; Neven Sather 223, Thursday Srs
Senior Men's High Series: Ronnie Gimnich 602, Capital Sr Mixed; Bruce McMaster 577, Capital Sr Mixed; Neven Sather 563, Capital Sr Mixed
High Overalls:
Tuesday Ladies: Debbie Kerouac 202
Erratic Strikers: Chine Stobel 232
Tuesday Night SGL: Alyssa Brug 238, Jim Howes 285
Big Sky: Katie Eslick 267; Kevin Lindgren 278
Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk 245, Tony Woodward 300
Green Meadow CC: Judy Flanders 193
Sweet 16: Jenny Chambers 235, Mike Hess 279
Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter 176, John Davis 248
Capital Seniors Mixed: Jacquelin Huff 255, John Covert 248
TGIF: Alyssa Brug 231, Kurt Young 287
Sunday Night Live: Jacque Young 209, Miles Lavigne 265
Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy 247, Kelly Strandberg 289
Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers 277
Renegade: Rich Franco 300
