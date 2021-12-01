Helena Fall Bowling League
Nov. 23-29
Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Women's high games: Amanda Weston 233, Big Sky; Barb Sheridan 231, Big Sky; Jenny Chambers 227, Sunday Night Out
Women's high series: Barb Sheridan 631, Big Sky; Katie Eslick 621, Big Sky; Caitlyn Murphy 592, Sunday Night Out
Men's high games: Shawn Jacobs 289, Renegade; Levi Jester 274, Renegade; Eric Groth 250, Sunday Night Out
Men's high series: Levi Jester 743, Renegade; Shawn Jacobs 733, Renegade; Ryan Eustice 676, Sunday Night Out
Senior Women's high games: Sherryl Vaughn 205, Capital Sr Mixed; Sylvia Bailey 184, Tuesday Ladies; Deb Redmond 166, Tuesday ladies
Senior Women's high series: Sherryl Vaughn 515, Capital Sr Mixed; Deb Redmond 461, Tuesday Ladies; Judy Spath 437, Tuesday Ladies
Senior Men's high games: EJ Sheridan 238, Capital Sr Mixed; Jay Redfern 210, Capital Sr Mixed
Senior Men's high series: EJ Sheridan 660, Capital Sr Mixed; Jay Redfern 573, Capital Sr Mixed
Overall high scores:
Tuesday Ladies, Debbie Kerouac 202
Erractic Strikers, Chine Strobel 232
Tuesday Night Srs., Alyssa Brug 238, Jim Howes 285
Big Sky, Katie Eslick 267, Kevin Lindgren 278
Capital Sr Mixed, Jacquelin Huff 255, John Covert 248
TGIF, Alyssa Brug 231, Kurt Young 287
Sunday Night Live, Jacque Young 209, Miles Lavigne 265
Sunday Night Out, Caitlyn Murphy 247, Kelly Strandberg 289
Ladies Classic, Jenny Chambers 277
Renegade, Rich Franco 300
