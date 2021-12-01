Helena Fall Bowling League 

Nov. 23-29

Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's high games: Amanda Weston 233, Big Sky; Barb Sheridan 231, Big Sky; Jenny Chambers 227, Sunday Night Out

Women's high series: Barb Sheridan 631, Big Sky; Katie Eslick 621, Big Sky; Caitlyn Murphy 592, Sunday Night Out

Men's high games: Shawn Jacobs 289, Renegade; Levi Jester 274, Renegade; Eric Groth 250, Sunday Night Out

Men's high series: Levi Jester 743, Renegade; Shawn Jacobs 733, Renegade; Ryan Eustice 676, Sunday Night Out

Senior Women's high games: Sherryl Vaughn 205, Capital Sr Mixed; Sylvia Bailey 184, Tuesday Ladies; Deb Redmond 166, Tuesday ladies

Senior Women's high series: Sherryl Vaughn 515, Capital Sr Mixed; Deb Redmond 461, Tuesday Ladies; Judy Spath 437, Tuesday Ladies

Senior Men's high games: EJ Sheridan 238, Capital Sr Mixed; Jay Redfern 210, Capital Sr Mixed

Senior Men's high series: EJ Sheridan 660, Capital Sr Mixed; Jay Redfern 573, Capital Sr Mixed

Overall high scores:

Tuesday Ladies, Debbie Kerouac 202

Erractic Strikers, Chine Strobel 232

Tuesday Night Srs., Alyssa Brug 238, Jim Howes 285

Big Sky, Katie Eslick 267, Kevin Lindgren 278

Capital Sr Mixed, Jacquelin Huff 255, John Covert 248

TGIF, Alyssa Brug 231, Kurt Young 287

Sunday Night Live, Jacque Young 209, Miles Lavigne 265

Sunday Night Out, Caitlyn Murphy 247, Kelly Strandberg 289

Ladies Classic, Jenny Chambers 277

Renegade, Rich Franco 300

