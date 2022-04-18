Helena Sleeping Giant Bowling Leagues
April 5-11
HELENA — Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Women's high games: Caitlyn Murphy 254, Sunday Night Out; Jenny Chambers 247, Big Sky; Terri Johnson 228, Sweet 16
Women's high series: Caitlyn Murphy 671, Sunday Night Out; Jenny Chambers 660, Sunday Night Out; Kimberly Bolan 615, Sweet 16
Men's high games: Matthew Bolan 298, Sweet 16; Shawn Jacobs 290, Renegade; George Cotton 289, Sweet 16
Men's high series: Tony Woodward 797, Sweet 16; George Cotton 775, Sweet 16; Shawn Jacobs 739, Renegade
Senior Women's high games: Marlene Dupree 193, Capital Seniors Mix Friday; Cathy Schulte 184, Tuesday Ladies; Pat Zanto, Green Meadow CC, Joan Sheline, Tuesday Ladies, both rolled 181 games
Senior Women's high series: Joan Sheline 505, Tuesday Ladies; Perrie White 471, Tuesday Ladies; Marlene Dupree 467, Capital Senior Mix Friday
Senior Men's high games: Mike Miller 247, Thursday Seniors; Keith Kramlick 227, Capital Senior Mix Monday; Neven Sather, Thursday Seniors, and Bruce McMaster, Capital Seniors Mix Monday, both rolled 223
Senior Men's high series: Mike Miller 639, Thursday Seniors; Keith Kramlick 623, Capital Senior Mix Monday; Bruce McMaster 591, Capital Senior Mix Monday
Overall high games per league
Tuesday Ladies: Alice Heath 210
Erratic Strikers: Misti Nettleton 247
Tuesday Night Mix: Alyssa Brug 238, Ryan Collick 295
Big Sky: Barb Sheridan 278, Jim Howes 298
Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk 245, Tony Woodward 300
Green Meadow CC: Mary Ellen Nettik 211
Sweet 16: Kimberly Bolan 288, Tony Woodward 300
Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter 203, EJ Sheridan 279
Capital Senior Mix Friday: Jacquelin Huff 255, Bruce McMaster 276
Sunday Night Live: Kendra Komeotis 221, Dylan Steward 267
Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy 258, Kelly Strandberg 289
Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers 277
Renegade: Rich Franco 300
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.