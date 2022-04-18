Helena Sleeping Giant Bowling Leagues

April 5-11

HELENA — Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's high games: Caitlyn Murphy 254, Sunday Night Out; Jenny Chambers 247, Big Sky; Terri Johnson 228, Sweet 16

Women's high series: Caitlyn Murphy 671, Sunday Night Out; Jenny Chambers 660, Sunday Night Out; Kimberly Bolan 615, Sweet 16

Men's high games: Matthew Bolan 298, Sweet 16; Shawn Jacobs 290, Renegade; George Cotton 289, Sweet 16

Men's high series: Tony Woodward 797, Sweet 16; George Cotton 775, Sweet 16; Shawn Jacobs 739, Renegade

Senior Women's high games: Marlene Dupree 193, Capital Seniors Mix Friday; Cathy Schulte 184, Tuesday Ladies; Pat Zanto, Green Meadow CC, Joan Sheline, Tuesday Ladies, both rolled 181 games

Senior Women's high series: Joan Sheline 505, Tuesday Ladies; Perrie White 471, Tuesday Ladies; Marlene Dupree 467, Capital Senior Mix Friday

Senior Men's high games: Mike Miller 247, Thursday Seniors; Keith Kramlick 227, Capital Senior Mix Monday; Neven Sather, Thursday Seniors, and Bruce McMaster, Capital Seniors Mix Monday, both rolled 223

Senior Men's high series: Mike Miller 639, Thursday Seniors; Keith Kramlick 623, Capital Senior Mix Monday; Bruce McMaster 591, Capital Senior Mix Monday

Overall high games per league

Tuesday Ladies: Alice Heath 210

Erratic Strikers: Misti Nettleton 247

Tuesday Night Mix: Alyssa Brug 238, Ryan Collick 295

Big Sky: Barb Sheridan 278, Jim Howes 298

Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk 245, Tony Woodward 300

Green Meadow CC: Mary Ellen Nettik 211

Sweet 16: Kimberly Bolan 288, Tony Woodward 300

Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter 203, EJ Sheridan 279

Capital Senior Mix Friday: Jacquelin Huff 255, Bruce McMaster 276

Sunday Night Live: Kendra Komeotis 221, Dylan Steward 267

Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy 258, Kelly Strandberg 289

Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers 277

Renegade: Rich Franco 300

