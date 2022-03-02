Helena Sleeping Giant Bowling Leagues

Feb. 15-21

HELENA — Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's high games: Barb Sheridan 234 (Ladies Classic); Shannon Woodward (Sweet 16) and Terri Johnson (Ladies Classic) both rolled 227.

Women's high series: Terri Johnson 630 (Ladies Classic); Misti Nettleton 617 (TGIF); and Danielle Bolan 614 (Ladies Classic).

Men's high games: Jonathan Jensen (Big Sky) and George Cotton (Sweet 16), both rolled 279; Ryan Collick 278 (Tuesday Night Mixed); Derek Flinders 269 (Sunday Night Out).

Men's high series: Jonathan Jensen 771 (Big Sky); Terry Heinert 741 (Knights of Columbus); Ryan Funk 729 (Renegade).

Senior Women's High Games: Deby Gunter 196 (Thursday Seniors); Jeanine Reiss 185 (Tuesday Ladies); Perrie White (Capital Senior Mixed) and Debbie Kerouac (Tuesday Ladies) both rolled 178.

Senior Women's high series: Deby Gunter 520 (Thursday Seniors); Judy Spath 476 (Tuesday Ladies); Jeanine Reiss 469 (Tuesday Ladies).

Senior Men's high games: EJ Sheridan 246 (Capital Senior Mixed); Bernie Briggeman 237 (Capital Senior Mixed).

Senior Men's high series: EJ Sheridan 615 (Capital Senior Mixed); Mike Miller 610 (Thursday Seniors); Keith Kramlick 588 (Capital Senior Mixed)

Overall high games per league

Tuesday Ladies: Debbie Kerouac 202;

Erratic Strikers: Misti Nettleton 247;

Tuesday Night Mixed: Alyssa Brug 238; Jim Howes 285;

Big Sky: Barb Sheridan 278; Jonathan Jensen 279;

Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk 245; Tony Woodward 300;

Green Meadow CC: Mary Ellen Nettik 211;

Sweet 16: Rae Runnion 242; George Cotton 299;

Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter 203; Ed Gunter 255;

Capital Seniors Mixed: Jacquelin Huff 255; Marcus Mossness 222;

TGIF: Erin Benson 238; Robert Charlton 288;

Sunday Night Live: Kendra Komeotis 221; Miles Lavigne 265;

Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy 247; Kelly Strandberg 289;

Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers 277;

Renegade: Rich Franco 300

