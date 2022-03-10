Helena Sleeping Giant Bowling Leagues

Feb. 22-28

HELENA — Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's high games:  Jenny Chambers 246, Sunday Night Out; Stephanie Dull 244, Knights of Columbus; Jessica Slates 225, Tuesday Night Mixed

Women's high series:  Jenny Chambers 614, Sunday Night Out; Peggy Cloninger 601, Knights of Columbus; Kimberly Bolan 598, Ladies Classic

Men's high games:  Sean Hill 289, Big Sky; Jonathan Jensen 287, Big Sky; Shawn Loendorf 276, Sunday Night Out

Men's high series:  Tom Sroczyk 759, Renegade; Jonathan Jensen 756, Big Sky; George Cotton 723, Sunday Night Out

Senior Women's high games:  Nancy Bruce 185, Green Meadow CC; Jane Liedle 178, Thursday Seniors; Judy Spath 176, Tuesday Ladies

Senior Women's high series:  Judy Spath 460, Tuesday Ladies; Helen Curtis 445, Tuesday Ladies; Nancy Bruce 439, Green Meadow CC

Senior Men's high games:  Neven Sather 229, Thursday Seniors; John Davis 226, Thursday Seniors

Senior Men's high series:  Neven Sather 568, Thursday Seniors; Mike Miller 562, Thursday Seniors

Overall high games per league

Tuesday Ladies:  Debby Kerouac 202

Erratic Strikers:  Misti Nettleton 247

Tuesday Night Mixed:  Alyssa Brug 238; Jim Howes 285

Big Sky:  Sean Hill 289

Knights of Columbus:  Theresa Sroczyk 245; Tony Woodward 300

Green Meadow CC:  Mary Ellen Nettik 211

Sweet 16:  Rae Runnion 242; George Cotton 299

Thursday Seniors:  Deby Gunter 203; Ed Gunter 255

TGIF:  Erin Benson 238; Robert Charlton 288

Sunday Night Live:  Kendra Komeotis 221; Miles Lavigne 265

Sunday Night Out:  Caitlyn Murphy 247; Kelly Strandberg 289

Ladies Classic:  Jenny Chambers 277

Renegade:  Rich Franco 300

