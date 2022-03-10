Helena Sleeping Giant Bowling Leagues
Feb. 22-28
HELENA — Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Women's high games: Jenny Chambers 246, Sunday Night Out; Stephanie Dull 244, Knights of Columbus; Jessica Slates 225, Tuesday Night Mixed
Women's high series: Jenny Chambers 614, Sunday Night Out; Peggy Cloninger 601, Knights of Columbus; Kimberly Bolan 598, Ladies Classic
Men's high games: Sean Hill 289, Big Sky; Jonathan Jensen 287, Big Sky; Shawn Loendorf 276, Sunday Night Out
Men's high series: Tom Sroczyk 759, Renegade; Jonathan Jensen 756, Big Sky; George Cotton 723, Sunday Night Out
Senior Women's high games: Nancy Bruce 185, Green Meadow CC; Jane Liedle 178, Thursday Seniors; Judy Spath 176, Tuesday Ladies
Senior Women's high series: Judy Spath 460, Tuesday Ladies; Helen Curtis 445, Tuesday Ladies; Nancy Bruce 439, Green Meadow CC
Senior Men's high games: Neven Sather 229, Thursday Seniors; John Davis 226, Thursday Seniors
Senior Men's high series: Neven Sather 568, Thursday Seniors; Mike Miller 562, Thursday Seniors
Overall high games per league
Tuesday Ladies: Debby Kerouac 202
Erratic Strikers: Misti Nettleton 247
Tuesday Night Mixed: Alyssa Brug 238; Jim Howes 285
Big Sky: Sean Hill 289
Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk 245; Tony Woodward 300
Green Meadow CC: Mary Ellen Nettik 211
Sweet 16: Rae Runnion 242; George Cotton 299
Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter 203; Ed Gunter 255
TGIF: Erin Benson 238; Robert Charlton 288
Sunday Night Live: Kendra Komeotis 221; Miles Lavigne 265
Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy 247; Kelly Strandberg 289
Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers 277
Renegade: Rich Franco 300
