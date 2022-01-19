Helena Fall Bowling League
Jan. 11-17
Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Women's high games: Misti Nettleton and Katie Eslick 222, Erratic Strikers and Big Sky respectively; Jacki Frank 214, Ladies Classic; Barb Sheridan 213, Big Sky
Women's high series: Katie Eslick 627, Big Sky; Jacki Frank 622, Ladies Classic; Misti Nettleton 604, Erratic Strikers
Men's high games: Vincent Saccheri 277, Sunday Night Out; Fred Fessenden and Jonathan Jensen 269, Renegade and Big Sky respectively; George Cotton 258, Sweet 16
Men's high series: Jonathan Jensen 720, Big Sky; Fred Fessenden 699, Renegade; George Cotton and Kevin Lindgren, 673, Renegade
Senior women's high games: Alice Heath 200, Tuesday Ladies: Deby Gunter 183, Thursday Seniors; Marlene Dupree 182, Capital Seniors Mixed
Senior women's high series: Alice Heath 504, Tuesday Ladies; Deby Gunter 486, Thursday Seniors; Jeanine Reiss 478, Green Meadow CC
Senior men's high games: Bernie Briggeman, 258, Keith Kramlick 246, and Jay Redfern 233, all on Capital Seniors Mixed
Senior men's high series: Bernie Briggeman, 641, Jay Redfern, 625, Keith Kramlick, 618, all on Capital Seniors Mixed
Overall league leaders
Tuesday Ladies: Debbie Kerouac, 202
Erratic Strikers: Chine Strobel, 232
Tuesday Night Mixed: Alyssa Brug, 238, and Jim Howes, 285
Big Sky: Barb Sheridan and Kevin Lindgren, 278
Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk, 245, and Tony Woodward, 300
Green Meadow CC: Mary Ellen Nettik, 211
Sweet 16: Rae Runnion, 242
Renegade: Tony Woodward, 290
Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter, 203, and Ed Gunter, 255
Capital Seniors Mixed: Jacquelin Huff, 255, and John Covert, 248
TGIF: Erin Benson, 238, and Robert Charlton, 288
Sunday Night Live: Kendra Komeotis, 221, and Miles Lavigne, 265
Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy, 247, and Kelly Strandberg, 289
Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers, 277
Renegade: Rich Franco, 300
Capital Seniors Mixed Monday: Bernie Briggeman, 258
