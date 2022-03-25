Helena Sleeping Giant Bowling Leagues

March 8-14

HELENA — Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's high games: Kimberly Bolan 288, Sweet 16; Caitlyn Murphy 258, Sunday Night Out; and Kimberly Bolan also rolled a 248 on Ladies Classic

Women's high series: Kimberly Bolan 687, Sweet 16; Caitlyn Murphy 666, Sunday Night Out; Danielle Bolan 610, Sweet 16

Men's high games: Tom Sroczyk 277, Sweet 16; Paul Bartsch 275, Renegade; Landon Dargan 268, Sweet 16

Men's high series: Matthew Bolan 708, Sweet 16; Ryan Funk 706, Sweet 16; Paul Bartsch 690, Renegade

Senior Women's high games: Judy Spath 193, Tuesday Ladies; Perrie White 191, Capital Senior Mix; Barbara Campeau 190, Thursday Seniors

Senior Women's high series: Judy Spath 534, Tuesday Ladies; Deb Redmond 477, Tuesday Ladies; Grace David 463, Capital Senior Mix

Senior Men high games: EJ Sheridan 279, Thursday Seniors; Mike Miller 235, Thursday Seniors; Bernie Briggeman 234, Capital Senior Mix

Senior Men high series: Bernie Briggeman 668, Capital Senior Mix; EJ Sheridan 640 and Mike Miller 627, Thursday Seniors

Overall high games per league

Tuesday Ladies: Alice Heath 210

Erratic Strikers: Misti Nettleton 247

Tuesday Night Mixed: Alyssa Brug 238; Jim Howes 285

Big Sky: Barb Sheridan 278; Sean Hill 289

Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk 245; Tony Woodward 300

Green Meadow CC: Mary Ellen Nettik 211

Sweet 16: Kimberly Bolan 288; George Cotton 299

Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter 203; EJ Sheridan 279

Capital Seniors Mixed: Jacquelin Huff 255; Bruce McMaster 276

TGIF: Erin Benson 238; Robert Charlton 288

Sunday Night Live: Kendra Komeotis 221; Miles Lavigne 265

Sunday Night Out: Caitlyn Murphy 258; Kelly Strandberg 289

Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers 277

Renegade: Rich Franco 300

